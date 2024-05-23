 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 23 - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 23

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The day of May 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction on Instagram!

#Staged 

What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Taj Mahal ka Tender

Catch It Live on May 23
Catch It Live on May 23

Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road 

When: May 23 to June 15

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Kala Varisa

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

When: May 19 to 24

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Techno Night ft DJ Asad

Where: Home Delhi, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: May 23

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line) 

 

#CineCall

What: Cine Cubano | With you Bread and Onions

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: May 23

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Vivek Samtani Live

Where: Connaught Clubhouse, 54, Tolstoy Road

When: May 23

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
