HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 23

#Staged What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Taj Mahal ka Tender Catch It Live on May 23

Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road

When: May 23 to June 15

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Kala Varisa

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

When: May 19 to 24

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Techno Night ft DJ Asad

Where: Home Delhi, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: May 23

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: Cine Cubano | With you Bread and Onions

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: May 23

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vivek Samtani Live

Where: Connaught Clubhouse, 54, Tolstoy Road

When: May 23

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

