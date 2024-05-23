HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 23

#Staged
What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Taj Mahal ka Tender
Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road
When: May 23 to June 15
Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Kala Varisa
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg
When: May 19 to 24
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Techno Night ft DJ Asad
Where: Home Delhi, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: May 23
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: Cine Cubano | With you Bread and Onions
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: May 23
Timing: 1.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vivek Samtani Live
Where: Connaught Clubhouse, 54, Tolstoy Road
When: May 23
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)