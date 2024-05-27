HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 27

#ArtAttack
What: Quintessence 2
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 27 to 31
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pop Rock ft Soham Mallick
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: May 27
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Andha Yug
Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: May 26 & 27
Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: CTC Trading Co Sale
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House
When: May 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)