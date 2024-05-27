 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 27 - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 27

ByHT Correspondent
May 27, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of May 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Quintessence 2

Catch It Live on May 27
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 27 to 31

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Pop Rock ft Soham Mallick

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: May 27

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Andha Yug

Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: May 26 & 27

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: CTC Trading Co Sale

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House

When: May 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

