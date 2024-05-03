HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 3
The day of May 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat Film Festival | Sthal & Berlin
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 3
Timing: 6pm & 9pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Kendra Dance Festival | Parikrama
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: May 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Anand-A-Raas
Where: Travancore Palace, 10A, KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: May 1 to 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Piano Recital ft Elia Cecino
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Manik Mahna Live
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida
When: May 3
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 101 (Aqua Line)