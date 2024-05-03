 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 3 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 3

ByHT Correspondent
May 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The day of May 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#CineCall

What: Habitat Film Festival | Sthal & Berlin

Catch It Live on May 3
Catch It Live on May 3

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When: May 3

Timing: 6pm & 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Kendra Dance Festival | Parikrama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: May 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Anand-A-Raas

Where: Travancore Palace, 10A, KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: May 1 to 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Piano Recital ft Elia Cecino

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Manik Mahna Live

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida

When: May 3

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 101 (Aqua Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 3
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On