HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 3

#CineCall What: Habitat Film Festival | Sthal & Berlin Catch It Live on May 3

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3

Timing: 6pm & 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Kendra Dance Festival | Parikrama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: May 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Anand-A-Raas

Where: Travancore Palace, 10A, KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: May 1 to 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Piano Recital ft Elia Cecino

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Manik Mahna Live

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida

When: May 3

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 101 (Aqua Line)

