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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 30, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Friday, October 30 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Oct 29, 2026, 23:00:55 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Delhiites enjoy the pleasant weather as temperatures drop following light drizzle across the city on Thursday. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)
Delhiites enjoy the pleasant weather as temperatures drop following light drizzle across the city on Thursday. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts| Palms and Parchment: Keralam's Heritage of Reading and Relics

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: October 30 to November 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Dastan-E-Gurudut

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 30

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: IIC Experience 2026| Scent of the Earthy by Alarmel Valli

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate

When: October 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Samvidhan Mahotsav 3.0

Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road (opposite Shastri Bhawan), Windsor Place

When: October 30 to October 31

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow and Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Sadhna Workshop

Where: Kalashram, Gulmohar Park

When: October 30 to November 3

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 30, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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