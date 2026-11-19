Delhi shoppers’ craze for foreign stalls at the Trade Fair is legendary, with many making a beeline for these counters every year. From unique handicrafts and home décor to food, fashion and quirky finds, here’s what you can add to your shopping bag from stalls of 11 participating countries.

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Bangladesh Pavilion: Sarees with traditional flower motifs.

Afghanistan Pavilion: Dry fruits, especially Medjool aka king of dates.

Thailand Pavilion: Artificial jewellery is a hit, this time too.

Nepal Stall: Khukri knives and Rudraksha strings.

Ghana Pavilion: Wooden decorative artefacts and handicrafts.

Turkey Pavilion: Mosaic lamps and hand-painted ceramic ware.

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{{^usCountry}} What: 45th India International Trade Fair {{/usCountry}}

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Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: November 19 to 27 (General public)

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Gates 3, 4 (Bhairon Marg) and Gates 6, 10 (Mathura Road)

Ticket: Weekend: ₹150 (adults), ₹60 (children); Weekdays: ₹80 (adults) and ₹40 (children); Available at 55 Delhi Metro stations and IITF 2026 app

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Scam alert: Don’t fall for cheaper tickets!

A woman lost ₹1,200 and her iPhone got hacked while she was trying to purchase discounted tickets to the Trade Fair, recently. According to this visitors’s complaint, she was approached by a man at Pragati Maidan while she was trying to book online tickets through the official app. He offered ₹500 ticket for ₹400, and shared a QR code.

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As she scanned the code, ₹1,200 got deducted automatically and her iPhone became inaccessible while she received a notification about an unsuccessful login attempt. When she alerted the police, the man was detained upon identification.