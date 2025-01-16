Nature driven: Artistic efforts for mankind’s sake get highlighted in this art exhibition

When artists think beyond the usual to create canvases or mould a medium of their choice, it makes the onlooker curious about their inspiration. Compelling the viewers to think about the planet are 19 artists, who are showcasing their works in the exhibition, Expanding Horizons – Ek Aur Duniya, which marks the completion of two decades of city-based Gallery Ragini. Some of the works at the group exhibition, Expanding Horizons - Ek Aur Duniya, which is ongoing at Bikaner House in Delhi.

Choosing critical issues such as materialism and consumerism, the participating artists explore the impact of these on our planet through their art. “This project is an exploration of resilience and hope. Each artist has crafted their unique vision of a utopia, urging us to consider a future where harmony replaces discord, and healing takes precedence over destruction,” says Ina Puri, curator, adding, “What one is looking at is the plurality of voices. Trying to show different mediums across borders and age”.

On display are works that invite audience to envision a “utopic duniya” defined by a harmonious, borderless world where creativity and dialogue pave the way for solutions to climate change and social conflict. “My work, painted on fragments of wood, is poetic and profound, blending the natural beauty of the Jehlum river with a message of unity and peace,” explains artist Veer Munshi, whose singular 4X8 feet wooden sculpture titled Vetasta (Jehlum) depicts the Jhelum River while serving as a moving metaphor for Kashmir while reflecting on its past, present, and future. “The flow of the river, unbounded by political borders, symbolises the continuity and harmony that transcends human-made divisions. It’s a powerful metaphor for how Nature connects us despite the divides we create,” adds Munshi.

Artist Veer Munshi's work Vetasta (Jehlum) by depicts the Jhelum River while serving as a moving metaphor for Kashmir.

The themes of Nature and man-made structures are also explored by Gigi Scaria, whose two art pieces are exhibited at this show. These include a sculpture, The Power of Euphoria that “shows the space occupied by the patriarchy and its structure”. “Nature has already been captured by the patriarchy, which is ruled by men. I critique the idea that we have tried to conquer nature. Men, in a sense have tried to occupy nature for their own benefit, just as the patriarchy tries to conquer women,” says Scaria. Talking about his painting, Never Crossing Paths, he says, “There are many paths one may cross while dealing with urbanisation. You don’t cross paths when there are areas of urban structure.”

Artwork, Never Cross Paths, by Gigi Scaria.

Another artist who captures the interest of a viewer is Pooja Iranna. Her watercolour painting, Lava explores “a presumption of how living spaces must have started”, whereas her sculpture that is made out of stapler pins is truly a conversation starter. “The sculpture, A Story Untold, shows where we have reached. Stapler pins are today’s material, and are very important to us. Creating space within the pins points to where we have reached, that is the zenith of creativity, in which building structures depicts a journey of how we began and where we are today. It’s also a tribute to the gallery that has been showcasing art for so many years.”

An artwork titled Story Untold, by Pooja Iranna, which is made of stapler pins.

Catch It Live

What: Expanding Horizons – Ek Aur Duniya

Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: January 15 to 21

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market on the Violet Line

Story by Lavanya Bagri

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction