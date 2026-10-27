Period at 16,000ft? Mountaineer finds a way!

Scaling high altitudes comes with its own challenges, but what happens when your period arrives unexpectedly at 16,000ft? For Maharashtra-based mountaineer Yogeshwari Bohare, 23, it called for quick thinking and an innovative solution. Her experience, shared in an Instagram Reel, has since garnered over 1.3 million views.

Yogeshwari's experience, shared in an Instagram Reel, has since garnered over 1.3 million views.

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“Before heading to the expedition, my menstrual cycle had already ended, so, I was not expecting to get my period just 4 days later. I never carried extra pads with me,” Yogeshwari tells us.

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The only woman on her team, Yogeshwari found herself without sanitary pads. She folded tissue paper into layers and secured it with medical tape to make a makeshift pad, allowing her to continue the five-day trek.

“When I figured I had no pads, it was an uncomfortable feeling. At such a high altitude, maintaining hygiene and cleaning a menstrual cup is a huge challenge. But then I thought, let’s create my own. Why not? I looked into my stuff and first figured out what I had. I found tissues and tape, and that’s all I needed to come up with my own pads,” she adds.

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{{^usCountry}} The Reel, shared on her Instagram (@yogi_on_everest), sparked conversations around menstrual hygiene in extreme outdoor sports, drawing messages of support and encouragement. “I posted it as a message not just to young mountaineers but everyone in general that there is always a solution to the problems in life. All you’ve got to do is think clearly. The comments show that the message has resonated, and I am so happy seeing the love,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Reel, shared on her Instagram (@yogi_on_everest), sparked conversations around menstrual hygiene in extreme outdoor sports, drawing messages of support and encouragement. “I posted it as a message not just to young mountaineers but everyone in general that there is always a solution to the problems in life. All you’ve got to do is think clearly. The comments show that the message has resonated, and I am so happy seeing the love,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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