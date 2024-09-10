Pookiest Meme Police: 5 times Delhi police’s social media broke the internet!

Delhi Police is balancing police chases with trend chases, and this time they've aced a trend in the most 'pookie' way possible! Their latest safety campaign is a spin-off of the internet’s favourite catchphrase, which not only highlights the importance of wearing helmets but also ensures that loved ones — and social media users— aren't left feeling ‘dukhi’. Delhi Police's pookie-coded PSA on Instagram is going viral.(Photo: Shrikant Singh/ANI)

Clocking over 52,000 likes on Insta, this post had viewers in splits and Instagram users took to the comment section to crack jokes, applaud the digital team, and leave hilarious reactions.

A user wrote, “This page will always remind you that you are single”, while others quipped with “I didn’t know Delhi police was chill like this." “Delhi police ka content koi backbencher likh raha hai," one comment read.

Break the Internet, not the Laws

Here’s a dekko at 5 times they brought their A Game to social media, and took the internet by storm!

Putting a clever and heavy spin on the ‘what people will remember’ trend, here’s Delhi Police reminding Dilli’s 'heavy drivers' that while people may forget most things, they'll never forget that one time you wish they would—like when you couldn’t tell your left from your right.

Proving that safety never goes out of style, Delhi Police had netizens in stitches with their clever Bridgerton-inspired PSA about drunken driving, back in June, when Lady Whistledown's letters were all the rage.

Not only do they share original content, but their quips in response to Delhiites' inane tweets with typos also make them Dil Ki police, here’s how the Delhi Police helped one man become the perfect 'green signal' for his future girlfriend, in May.

Not to let Bollywood lag behind, Delhi Police displayed their witty, not-so-laapata sense of humour, adding their own twist to the Sajni memes in May, to emphasise the importance of never sharing your OTP, which prompted comments like, “Delhi Police OP in the chat” from social media users.

Take a look at your keyboard between 'Y' and 'O'—that’s who Delhi Police had cracking up with their witty take on this keyboard trend, all while raising awareness about focusing on the road instead of your screen, earlier this year.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction