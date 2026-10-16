Rishi wanted masala chai, so my wife made it at home, shares restaurant owner after Rishi Sunak visits iconic delhi eatery

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stopped by Bengali Sweet House & Pastry Shop in Mandi House on Wednesday for a round of chaat and sweets, but his craving for masala chai led to an unusual arrangement. Accompanied by his mother-in-law, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, and fellow MP Swati Maliwal, Sunak visited the Bengali Market eatery around 3pm and spent an hour at the restaurant, which was cleared for their visit as part of security protocols.

On his recent trip to India, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stopped by Bengali Sweet House & Pastry Shop in Mandi House on Wednesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They ordered papri chaat, aloo tikki, rasmalai and kulhad lassi, but it was a special post-meal craving for Sunak that made the visit memorable. “After the meal, he made a special request to eat some of our kesar ladoos which he had tried on his previous visit last year. Then he requested for some masala tea. But, with the tea unavailable at the time, we arranged a special fix. I had my wife make it at our home, right across the street, and had it brought to the restaurant,” shares owner Varjesh Aggarwal. “Before leaving, Sunak and Sudha Murty also wished everyone a Happy Navratri.” he adds

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}