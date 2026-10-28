Tiger, lion, peacock are now hiding beneath Chirag Dilli flyover!

Stuck in traffic near Chirag Delhi flyover? A regular in Delhi wouldn’t feel anything new about this. Wait, or may be there is! Take a second look at the pillars of the flyover and you are sure to spot colourful sketches of tigers, lions, and peacocks sprucing up the grime-covered space beneath it. This is how this spot, which is otherwise popular in the city for being a bottleneck for traffic, has got a makeover at the hands of 12 artists.

The murals aim to promote nature and wildlife conservation.

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Busy giving final touches to the street art is Sandeep Nayak, from Jharkhand. “The thought behind our art is to be more responsible towards Mother Nature, and to promote Nature and animal conservation,” says the 38-year-old, adding, “When you want to pass on a message, there is no more beautiful and inspiring way than to do it through art. It makes people pause, think and pay attention.”

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Nayak along with his fellow artists has spent around 10 days drawing parts of the mural and highlights how his bigger task was to lend the work a personality of its own, and thus he used a set of acrylic paints. “I was very focused on making sure that the art is expressive. For example, I took my own sweet time to paint the eyes of the tiger with acrylic paints because the eyes should show strength, and if someone looks into the eyes of the tiger then they should be able to see the strength. Also, the technicality of using the right material is important as we want to extend the life of the art, and avoid wear and tear for as long as possible. Thus the acrylic paints work well.”

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{{^usCountry}} Besides service to passersby, the project also carries a personal pull for Naik, who says: “I belong to Hendegi, a small village in Jharkhand, which is very close to the Nature and wildlife. So for me to work on the same theme in the Capital of our country felt very close to home and felt like I was meant to do this. I hope the murals apart from beautifying the city also act as a way of offering calm and peace to the onlookers. So many people commute every day at this spot and are stressed after work or a tiring day... if they pass by the murals and feel a sense of calm then my work is done.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides service to passersby, the project also carries a personal pull for Naik, who says: “I belong to Hendegi, a small village in Jharkhand, which is very close to the Nature and wildlife. So for me to work on the same theme in the Capital of our country felt very close to home and felt like I was meant to do this. I hope the murals apart from beautifying the city also act as a way of offering calm and peace to the onlookers. So many people commute every day at this spot and are stressed after work or a tiring day... if they pass by the murals and feel a sense of calm then my work is done.” {{/usCountry}}

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