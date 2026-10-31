Hallooween 2026 | Witch way to the shops: Delhi is fright night-ready with props aplenty at Khan, Lajpat Nagar markets

Be it a haunted house or a costume contest, shoppers in Khan Market and Lajpat Nagar are hunting for spooktacular props as shopkeepers restock supplies ahead of Halloween today.

Those celebrating Halloween have been rushing to Khan Market and Lajpat Nagar to shop for their parties. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ ht)

No witch required! Switch it on, watch it light up, and let this self-moving broom glide around. Price: ₹ 4,000

These oversized photo frames are the ultimate recipe for Insta-worthy party pics. Price: ₹ 240

Nancy Goel, a Delhi University student was at Khan Market to shop for her Haloween party.

We were scrolling through e-commerce sites first, but the actual shopping experience just isn’t the same. Coming to Khan Market with my friend, trying on masks, and finding unique pieces has completely changed the mood for the Halloween bash at our PG! -Nancy Goel, Delhi University student

String along Casper the ghost for your buddy bash. Price: ₹ 200 per string

Unleash your inner demon with this hyperrealistic red silicone mask! Perfect for making an unforgettable entrance at any Halloween party. Price: ₹ 4,000

Brighten up the darkest night of the year with a neon sign that screams festive fun. Price: ₹ 2,000

Kunal, a shop owner in Lajpat Nagar.

There is still a day to go for Halloween, but most of our products are already sold out. I didn’t want my shelves looking empty, so we placed emergency restock orders... This time, it’s not just the basic decorations but the quirky photo frames, moving brooms, etc. that are selling the most. -Kunal, Shop owner in Lajpat Nagar

The sound-responsive Grim Reapers (here and extreme right) bring haunted-house drama at a snap. Price: ₹ 6,000

Trick or treat: Use this candy bowl upgrade featuring a skeleton chilling in a bucket. Price: ₹ 1,000

These oversized photo frames are the ultimate recipe for Insta-worthy party pics. Price: ₹ 240

Need an extra hand to set up the party decor? Price: ₹ 450

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