This decadent coconut cake is Tom Cruise's favourite Christmas gift goodie: Get the recipe!

If you though Hollywood in itself was an exclusive posh party, wait until you hear about the very whittled and trim 'cake list', courtesy of clear Christmas enthusiast, Tom Cruise. The Mission Impossible wonder star, like clockwork, sends out a series of coconut cakes, come Christmas time, to some of his favourite faces from the industry. Wondering how exclusive this little list is? Pretty. Those who have shared (read bragged) about receiving this coconut-ty deliciousness from Tom Cruise, include Glen Powell, Mindy Kaling and Kirsten Dunst to name a few. This coconut cake is Tom Cruise's favourite Christmas gift: Bake your own!

You may not be making the cut, but here's the perfect opportunity (and recipe) to start a little tropical flavoured cool Christmas tradition of your own. So if you haven't ever, this is your cue to try your hand at a creamy and indulgent homemade coconut cake.

Christmas special coconut cake

Ingredients: Cake flour - 2.5 cups, baking powder - 2tsp, baking soda - 1/2tsp, salt - 1tsp, unsalted softened butter - 3/4 cup, granulated sugar - 1 + 2/3 cup, egg whites at room temp - 5, sour cream at room temp - 1/2 cup, vanilla extracts - 2tsps, coconut extract - 1tsp, unsweetened coconut milk - 1 cup, sweetened shredded coconut - 1 cup; For the buttercream — softened unsalted butter - 1 cup, softened full fat brick of cream cheese - 226gms, confectioners' sugar - 5 cups, canned coconut milk - 2tbsps, vanilla extract - 1/2tsp, coconut extract - 1/2tsp, salt - 1/8tsp, sweetened shredded coconut - 2 cups

Method: Preheat the oven to 177C while you grease and line your cake tins with parchment paper. Whisk the cake flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together then set aside. Beat together the butter and sugar till smooth and creamy. Beat in the egg whites, folding in the sour cream, vanilla extract, and coconut extract. The mixture will look curdled at this point but continue. To this add the dry ingredients and coconut milk. Mix then add shredded coconut. Expect a chunky mixture as you pour them evenly across at least 3 cake tins. Bake for 21 to 23 minutes or till a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. For the frosting, beat the butter and cream cheese together till creamy. Then whip in the remaining ingredients. If the frosting turns out too thick, add a splash of coconut milk; if it turns out too thin, add some confectioners sugar. If it's too sweet, add a pinch of salt. Iced your cake stack with the frosting and dust with the shredded coconut on top and the sides. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes before you slice it.

(recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction)

What's your favourite Christmas treat?