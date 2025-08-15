I-Day special: Delhi’s oldest eateries and their timeless flavours

From 19th-century jalebi shops to century-old chaat corners and legendary coffee houses, Delhi is home to culinary landmarks that have fed generations. Some trace their roots to the pre-Independence era, while others emerged in the years just after 1947—each preserving recipes, flavours, and traditions that time hasn’t touched. Together, they tell the delicious story of Delhi’s food heritage. Here are some of them: Delhi is home to culinary landmarks that have fed generations

Bengali Sweet House – Since 1937 Tucked in the heart of central delhi this third-generation sweet shop is nothing short of a Delhi institution. Known for its special Bengali sweets, rasmalai, rasgulla, ghewar, raj kachori, gol gappe, lassi, aloo tikki and samosas, it’s always buzzing with locals and celebs alike. From Amitabh Bachchan, Rahul Gandhi, Vicky Kaushal, bhumi pendnkar to Kriti Sanon, everyone’s been spotted here. Legacy sweets with legendary taste this place truly lives up to the hype.

Pandit Gaya Prasad Paranthe Wale – Since 1872 Welcome to Paranthe Wali Gali, where this family-run shop has been dishing out piping hot parathas for six generations. From classic aloo and gobhi to quirky fillings like banana, rabri, or nimbu, every bite is a slice of Delhi’s food heritage. Served with tangy chutneys and spicy curries, this is comfort food at its finest.

Old Famous Jalebi Wala – Since 1884 in the chaos of Chandni Chowk lies a sweet spot loved by generations. This 140-year-old shop is famous for its giant jalebis, fried in pure desi ghee and soaked in khandsari sugar syrup. One bite and you’ll understand why this place is a pilgrimage site for dessert lovers across the globe.

Kuremal Kulfi – Since 1906 Tucked in the lanes of Old Delhi, Kuremal Mahavir Prasad Kulfiwale has been cooling hearts since 1906. What started as a humble kulfi stall is now a legendary name known for its stuffed kulfis—think mango, orange, apple, and even pomegranate kulfi with real fruit inside! Made using traditional techniques and pure ingredients, every bite is a burst of nostalgia (and flavour). A must-try for every dessert lover in the city.

Madras Coffee House – Since 1935 In the Outer Circle of Connaught Place stands a quiet hero. Madras Coffee House has stood tall despite the arrival of shiny chains and modern cafes. Known for its crispy dosas, soft idlis, spicy sambhar, and strong filter coffee, this spot serves South Indian classics with a side of nostalgia. The retro vibe? Absolutely free.

Hira Lal Chaat Corner – Since 1912 Hidden in the bustling lanes of Chawri Bazar, this century-old chaat haven has been winning hearts since 1912. While their menu is packed with street food favourites, it’s the Kuliya Chaat that steals the show. Imagine hollowed-out fruits and veggies—like cucumber, tomato, or even banana—stuffed with spices, lemon juice, and pomegranate seeds. It’s tangy, juicy, and totally Insta-worthy. Just a short walk from the Chawri Bazar Metro Station, this iconic spot is a must-stop for every chaat lover hunting for something truly offbeat.

Shyam Sweets – Since the Early 1900s When in Chawri Bazar at sunrise, follow the aroma—and the crowd—to Shyam Sweets, a century-old breakfast institution serving what’s lovingly called “Dilli ka nashta.” Their legendary bedmi aloo, matar ki kachori, and halwa-nagori combo defines the classic Old Delhi morning. Bedmi, a deep-fried wheat poori laced with urad dal and spices, pairs perfectly with spicy potato curry. Nagori, on the other hand, is a crisp suji poori that melts in your mouth when eaten with ghee-laced suji halwa.

Madan Lal Halwai – Since 1948 (Lahore to Delhi) Rooted in pre-Partition Lahore, this sweet shop re-established itself in Old Delhi post-1947. Today, it continues its 9-generation legacy of crafting traditional mithais—from laddoos and barfis to elaborate festive assortments. Their recipes are pure, untouched by trends, and a beautiful reminder of India’s rich culinary past.

Jain Coffee House –Since 1948 Tucked inside a quiet lane in Chawri Bazar, Jain Coffee House has been a hidden gem since 1948. Its claim to fame? The iconic fruit sandwich—a sweet-savoury marvel layered with seasonal fruits, fresh cream, and soft white bread. This unique creation has earned cult status and continues to draw curious foodies from around the world. Add a glass of cold coffee on the side, and you’ve got yourself a true Old Delhi experience that’s simple, nostalgic, and one-of-a-kind.

Kwality Restaurant – Since the 1940s Located in Connaught Place, Kwality has been delighting Delhiites for over 80 years. While their bhaturas are the stuff of legend, the menu also boasts mulligatawny soup, prawn cocktail, cheese balls, and paneer shashlik all inspired by colonial era Anglo-Indian cuisine. Dining here is like stepping into a time machine, complete with vintage CP photographs and bespoke German crockery. Old-school charm, eternal flavours.

The Embassy – Since 1948 Established just a year after independence, Embassy became Delhi’s intellectual and political adda. From butter chicken and murg mussallam to dal makhni, bharwa tangri, and the iconic Embassy Pudding, this CP gem still oozes old-world sophistication. It’s where business deals, love stories, and debates over chai have unfolded for decades.

The author of the article is Mehak Dhawan (@foodiesince96), a food blogger.