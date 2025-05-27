Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Australian MP pours beer in his sneaker; know all about drinking beer from shoe ‘shoey’ tradition

BySanchita Kalra
May 27, 2025 10:30 AM IST

The “shoey” is an Australian tradition where people drink beer from a shoe, often during celebrations

A video of Australian MP Kyle McGinn downing a beer from his sneaker, known as a “shoey”, has gone viral. This quirky farewell took place during his final day in the Western Australia Parliament on May 21, 2025. 

Australian MP Kyle McGinn downing a beer from his sneaker
Australian MP Kyle McGinn downing a beer from his sneaker

McGinn quipped, “There was only one way to do it,” before cracking open a beer, filling his shoe, and chugging it to cheers from fellow MPs.

The “shoey” is an Australian tradition where people drink beer from a shoe, often during celebrations. 

As per the reports, after the drink is finished, the wet shoe is given back to the person to wear.

McGinn joins other famous figures like Daniel Ricciardo, Patrick Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, and Hugh Grant in embracing this odd custom

News / HTCity / HTCity High Spirits / Australian MP pours beer in his sneaker; know all about drinking beer from shoe ‘shoey’ tradition
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On