Australian MP pours beer in his sneaker; know all about drinking beer from shoe ‘shoey’ tradition

A video of Australian MP Kyle McGinn downing a beer from his sneaker, known as a “shoey”, has gone viral. This quirky farewell took place during his final day in the Western Australia Parliament on May 21, 2025. Australian MP Kyle McGinn downing a beer from his sneaker

McGinn quipped, “There was only one way to do it,” before cracking open a beer, filling his shoe, and chugging it to cheers from fellow MPs.

The “shoey” is an Australian tradition where people drink beer from a shoe, often during celebrations.

As per the reports, after the drink is finished, the wet shoe is given back to the person to wear.

McGinn joins other famous figures like Daniel Ricciardo, Patrick Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, and Hugh Grant in embracing this odd custom