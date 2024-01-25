Decoding TikTok's Sleepy Girl Mocktail

With the month of January coming to an end, more people are looking to experiment with how and what they drink by exploring recipes that go beyond the classic choices. While some plan to dive back into their after-work drinks or reopen their home bars, others are choosing to opt-out completely by upping their mocktail game. And what’s better than a mocktail that come with the promise of a good night sleep? Dubbed Sleepy girl mocktail—a flavour-packed punch made by stirring together tart cherry juice, prebiotic soda and magnesium powder—has taken over social media after users claimed the drink helped them with their sleep routine. Currently, “The Sleepy Girl Mocktail” is a trending sensation that has received global attention for its claimed benefits.

The original recipe, first posted by creator Gracie Norton in March 2023 has amassed over 50 million views on TikTok and people across social media platforms have recreated it to express how they felt after trying the drink. Currently, “The Sleepy Girl Mocktail” is a trending sensation that has received global attention for its claimed benefits.

According to a 2011 study published in European Journal of Nutrition, tart cherry juice have been proved to help with melatonin production which can further unwind the nervous system. Melatonin, widely known for controlling the night and day cycles, is also used as a supplement or ‘sleeping pill’.