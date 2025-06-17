Gin paired with samosa, eggs Kejriwal? Here's how gin experts perfer to enjoy their drink

Move over wine and vodka, there is a cool new alcohol in town - Gin. As this alcohol gains a new appreciation among alcohol consumers, brands are taking note as they come up with small batches of innovative flavours of this spirit. With gin-based drinks like the negroni (Negroni? Sbagliato? With prosecco in it? Stunning), martini (shaken, not stirred) and French 75 (Casablanca; 1942) popularising the grain-based spirit, it is no wonder that the Indian Gin market has been projected to reach $1,598 million by 2030. There is a new found appreciation for Gin (unsplash)

Daaru and chakna are a match made in heavy. But it is usually relished with stiff drinks like scotch and whiskey, but why should they have all the fun? Wine has cheese, sake pairs well with sushi, burgers go best with a frothy beer, and you can’t go wrong with tequila and tacos. So, this begs the question, what kind of foods do you eat with a gin cocktail? We speak to food and alcohol experts to answer this riddle.

For Vedant Newatia, Founder and Head Chef, Atelier V, Indore, he believes in pairings that are “flavour-forward but accessible”. A Gimlet pairs perfectly with a veggie burrito bowl as the lime-forward sharpness complements the earthiness of the beans and rice, while enhancing the guacamole and chipotle peppers. “A Negroni with spaghetti and meatballs hits the spot and a G and T with an egg-forward dish such as Eggs Kejriwal works beautifully,” he shares.

A plate of pipping hot samosas or some creamy malai chicken with your gin? Well that’s what Vikram Achanta, founder and CEO of Tulleeho and Co-Founder of 30BestBarsIndia and India Bartender Week, and food and alcohol consultant Nikhil Merchant, respectively recommend. Vikram adds, “An alternative would be pairing gin with a charcuterie board.”

Anand Virmani, Co-Founder, Nao Spirits (Makers of Hapusa Himalayan Dry Gin), shares, “A very interesting pairing I love is gin that has been sitting in the freeze. Serve it super chilled with good old aloo bhujia. It might sound unlikely, but it really works. You can also enjoy some momos or dimsums with your gin cocktail.”

On the other hand, NIkhil says, “I would also serve up a creamy aglio e olio, spicy stuffed olives or hard cheeses like pecorino for a cocktail hour at home.”

Here are some gin-based cocktails that you can whip up at home:

Melon Zing

This mushmelon gin-based drink has vermouth and tabassco for some kick

Inputs by Merrick Rodrigues, mixologist, McDowell’s

Ingredients

45ml- Gin

30ml- Muskmelon Juice

15ml- Vermouth

15ml - Coriander Syrup

3 dashes - Tabasco

90ml - Soda

Method:

Pour all the ingredients in a shaker and give it a good shake.

Add some ice to the shaker, and shake again.

Pour in a highball glass.

Garnish with a muskmelon slice and enjoy.

Crystal Collin

This blueberry gin drink with elderflower cordial

Inputs by Anshul Tiwari, Senior Mixologist, Tepah by The Bagh, Punjab

Ingredients

60 ml - Gin

3–4 - Fresh Blueberries

20 ml - Elderflower Cordial

20 ml - Fresh Lime Juice

2 - Kaffir Lime Leaves

Tonic Water, to top it off

Ice cubes

Method