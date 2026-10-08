Add some drama to your festive look with multi-finger rings this season

This festive season, you don’t need to stack five different rings to get noticed. A single multi-finger, or bridge ring, can deliver as much drama while keeping your hand effortlessly uncluttered.

Why the trend works

Multi-finger rings are giving festive jewellery a maximalist update

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Multi-finger rings are statement rings designed to sit across two or more fingers. They are either connected by a single band or linked together. They bring kundan, polki, pearls and meenakari into wider, sculptural designs.

“Festive clothes feature heavy embroidery, mirror work, and thick borders. Small single rings get lost against all that detail. A multi-finger ring holds its ground and gives your hand a focal point,” says Poonam Soni, founder and creative director of Poonam Soni Fine Jewelry. Shrishti Agarwal, designer and co-founder of Parishri adds, “It makes it look as if you are wearing multiple rings, but in one clean design. The result looks intentional rather than thrown together.”

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How to style a multi finger ring

{{^usCountry}} Poonam Soni shares: Keep the hand uncluttered: Avoid pairing the ring with heavy statement bracelets or chunky cuffs on the same hand.

Choose delicate accents: Slim bands on non-adjacent fingers or a sleek bracelet can complement the ring without competing with it.

Balance both hands: Keep the other hand relatively minimal to maintain a sense of proportion.

Experiment with fusion styling: Multi-finger rings can bring a contemporary edge to traditional outfits and sit alongside individual ring stacks or hathphools rather than replacing them. How to match them with your outfits For Garba nights: Go for oxidised silver or brass rings with ghungroos or mirror work. They go best with colourful chaniya cholis and fusion skirts.

For pujas and day events: Pick lighter meenakari or pearl bridge rings. They sit well with chikankari kurtas, organza sarees, and pastels.

For Diwali parties: Stick to oversized gold-toned kundan or zircon rings that can stand up to silk sarees and heavy lehengas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Poonam Soni shares: Keep the hand uncluttered: Avoid pairing the ring with heavy statement bracelets or chunky cuffs on the same hand.

Choose delicate accents: Slim bands on non-adjacent fingers or a sleek bracelet can complement the ring without competing with it.

Balance both hands: Keep the other hand relatively minimal to maintain a sense of proportion.

Experiment with fusion styling: Multi-finger rings can bring a contemporary edge to traditional outfits and sit alongside individual ring stacks or hathphools rather than replacing them. How to match them with your outfits For Garba nights: Go for oxidised silver or brass rings with ghungroos or mirror work. They go best with colourful chaniya cholis and fusion skirts.

For pujas and day events: Pick lighter meenakari or pearl bridge rings. They sit well with chikankari kurtas, organza sarees, and pastels.

For Diwali parties: Stick to oversized gold-toned kundan or zircon rings that can stand up to silk sarees and heavy lehengas. {{/usCountry}}

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What to check before buying?

Shrishti Agarwal stresses testing the ring in person before buying it. “Fit matters more here than with regular rings because it spans across your knuckles. Put the ring on and make a fist or flex your fingers before buying,” she says. Also check that the stone settings are tight, the meenakari work is smooth around the edges, and the piece feels sturdy enough for regular wear.

Where to buy from?

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Tarinika: Enamelled pieces with chain and pearl details. (From ₹1,099)

Attrangi: Polki-style multi-finger designs for evening wear. (From ₹2,450)

Zaveri Pearls: Traditional gold-toned kundan options. (From ₹1,100)

Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery: Zircon and stone-studded designs. (From ₹850)

Voylla: Oxidised silver and brass options for Navratri. (From ₹499)

Amalfa: Steel and gold-plated minimal options. (From ₹1,399)