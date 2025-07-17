From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Tyla: Strappy sandals are the hottest footwear trend of the season!

Strappy sandals, also popular as gladiators, are strutting back into the spotlight — comfy, chic and downright iconic. From red carpets to glam galas, celebs are slipping into these barely-there beauties and proving that less really is more. The hottest footwear trend of the season is strappy heels.(Instagram and Yogen Shah)

Whether it’s Cardi B’s high-octane glamour, Tyla’s leg-lengthening moment at an awards night, or Samantha’s smouldering black-and-brown gown at a recent event, one thing’s clear — strappy sandals are back with a bang. Tyla turned heads with gladiator sandals paired with a sunny mini dress, while Samantha brought sleek drama with her black stilettos.

But this isn’t just a Y2K revival. It’s a reimagination — stronger, sleeker and far more wearable. “Gladiator sandals are perfect with breezy linens or sharp, tailored shorts. It’s bold minimalism meets wearable luxury,” says designer Ekta Sawhney.

What makes them irresistible? Their versatility, ease and the effortless wow factor. Plus, they’re leg-lengthening heroes, especially when styled right. This season, designers are ditching the fussy straps of the early 2000s for streamlined silhouettes — think elegance with edge.

Stylist Isha Bhansali recommends keeping comfort in mind for all-day wear. “Opt for block heels and soft, flat straps in leather or ribbons. Avoid the pokey ones — they look cute until they start digging into your skin,” she advises. Want to wear them to work? “Pair them with a shirt dress, an oversized blazer, or a flowy co-ord suit,” Bhansali adds.

(Written by Aarohi Lakhera)