Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iconic dining: Avartana joins Bukhara & Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 23, 2024 04:41 PM IST

Avartana at ITC Maurya in Delhi combines southern Indian culinary heritage with modern techniques, celebrating seven years of exceptional dining.

ITC Hotels are renowned for some of the most celebrated culinary brands, particularly at ITC Maurya, Delhi, where the iconic Bukhara and Dum Pukht have long been fixtures. The brand's culinary philosophy is deeply rooted in extensive research, mindful sourcing, seasonal ingredients, and the preservation of heritage flavours, which shape all its dining experiences.

Avartana, award winning signature dining at ITC Maurya
Avartana, award winning signature dining at ITC Maurya

Asparagus & Coconut Stew, Turmeric, Coconut and Idiyappa
Asparagus & Coconut Stew, Turmeric, Coconut and Idiyappa

In fact, ITC Maurya is one of the few five-star properties in India that continues to operate its two signature restaurants, Bukhara (launched in 1978) and Dum Pukht (1988). Both restaurants have been immortalized in Patricia Schultz's 1000 Places to See Before You Die. Now, the distinguished Avartana joins this legendary dining legacy.

Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya
Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya

The hotel’s dining legacy remains unparalleled, with Bukhara and Dum Pukht delighting guests from around the world. While Bukhara recently celebrated its 45th anniversary and Dum Pukht crossed the 35-year mark, Avartana celebrates seven years of offering exceptional dining.

Bukhara at the ITC Maurya
Bukhara at the ITC Maurya

Garnering numerous accolades and captivating food enthusiasts globally, Avartana has redefined culinary excellence with its blend of southern Indian cuisine heritage and modern, innovative techniques. Listed among Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for 2024, Avartana continues to set the bar for well-researched traditional and progressive renditions, delivering an elevated dining experience.

Sharing his thought, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, stated, “Having earned coveted accolades and charmed food connoisseurs worldwide, Avartana has elevated culinary artistry inspired by the rich southern Indian cuisine heritage infused with modern, innovative techniques.”

Avartana, ITC Maurya New Delhi

Cost per person (degustation menu) starts at INR 3000 plus taxes

Operational Hours: Dinner Only, All Days, 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Enquiries & Table Reservations: 9148185481

partnered content*

Stir Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Mousse, Curry Leaf Tempura
Stir Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Mousse, Curry Leaf Tempura
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //