Iconic dining: Avartana joins Bukhara & Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya

ITC Hotels are renowned for some of the most celebrated culinary brands, particularly at ITC Maurya, Delhi, where the iconic Bukhara and Dum Pukht have long been fixtures. The brand's culinary philosophy is deeply rooted in extensive research, mindful sourcing, seasonal ingredients, and the preservation of heritage flavours, which shape all its dining experiences. Avartana, award winning signature dining at ITC Maurya

Asparagus & Coconut Stew, Turmeric, Coconut and Idiyappa

In fact, ITC Maurya is one of the few five-star properties in India that continues to operate its two signature restaurants, Bukhara (launched in 1978) and Dum Pukht (1988). Both restaurants have been immortalized in Patricia Schultz's 1000 Places to See Before You Die. Now, the distinguished Avartana joins this legendary dining legacy.

Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya

The hotel’s dining legacy remains unparalleled, with Bukhara and Dum Pukht delighting guests from around the world. While Bukhara recently celebrated its 45th anniversary and Dum Pukht crossed the 35-year mark, Avartana celebrates seven years of offering exceptional dining.

Bukhara at the ITC Maurya

Garnering numerous accolades and captivating food enthusiasts globally, Avartana has redefined culinary excellence with its blend of southern Indian cuisine heritage and modern, innovative techniques. Listed among Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for 2024, Avartana continues to set the bar for well-researched traditional and progressive renditions, delivering an elevated dining experience.



Sharing his thought, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, stated, “Having earned coveted accolades and charmed food connoisseurs worldwide, Avartana has elevated culinary artistry inspired by the rich southern Indian cuisine heritage infused with modern, innovative techniques.”

Avartana, ITC Maurya New Delhi

Cost per person (degustation menu) starts at INR 3000 plus taxes

Operational Hours: Dinner Only, All Days, 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Enquiries & Table Reservations: 9148185481



