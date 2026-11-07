Indian designers take Diwali celebrations to the global luxury stage

Diwali is increasingly becoming a platform for Indian luxury designers to take their craft and collections to international audiences. This year, the festive season has seen a range of showcases and brand activations across fashion capitals, from couture presentations and exclusive retail collaborations to immersive cultural experiences.

Sabyasachi's Diwali gala at The Met Museum, Gaurav Gupta's showcase at Harrods (Instagram)

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While Indian designers have traditionally taken their collections overseas through trunk shows and private appointments, these events were traditionally focused on direct-to-client sales, often catering to the Indian diaspora shopping for festive and occasion wear. The approach is now expanding, with Diwali becoming an opportunity to introduce a designer’s wider identity through collaborations, cultural storytelling and experiences that go beyond the shopping floor.

What are brands doing?

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On November 3, Rahul Mishra's AFEW joined forces with Tamannaah Bhatia's Tamannaah Fine Jewellery for an exclusive fine jewellery and couture presentation at Selfridges.

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{{^usCountry}} In London, Gaurav Gupta partnered with Harrods for a theatrical Diwali evening inspired by the Ramayana, blending fashion, movement, light and storytelling. The activation was anchored by a showcase of his festive pieces in a private suite at the Knightsbridge store until November 2. The collaboration also featured a Harrods-exclusive capsule of couture creations, displayed in the store’s first-floor eveningwear department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In London, Gaurav Gupta partnered with Harrods for a theatrical Diwali evening inspired by the Ramayana, blending fashion, movement, light and storytelling. The activation was anchored by a showcase of his festive pieces in a private suite at the Knightsbridge store until November 2. The collaboration also featured a Harrods-exclusive capsule of couture creations, displayed in the store’s first-floor eveningwear department. {{/usCountry}}

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In New York on October 22, Sabyasachi Mukherjee hosted a Diwali gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, bringing Indian festive traditions into the museum’s American Wing. The evening featured a lavish spread combining Indian mithai with international delicacies, floral installations and live music, building on the designer’s historic collaboration with the museum through his jewellery line.

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Anamika Khanna brought couture and jewellery together for a Diwali showcase with Amrapali Jewels at the Royal Automobile Club in London on October 30, as part of the UK–India Creative Circle’s annual celebration. More than 35 looks were presented alongside Amrapali jewellery, highlighting Indian craftsmanship through a cross-brand collaboration.

Joining in the festive spirit, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla marked their 40th anniversary with an appointment-only showcase at Selfridges in London. The presentation ran from October 20-30 and it brought together the designers’ couture, menswear and accessories, offering customers a closer look at the house’s signature craftsmanship and collections.

Anita Dongre unveiled A Shared Breath — a one-of-a-kind, Pichhwai-inspired hand-painted carrom board with gold-leaf detailing at the Gold Diwali gala on October 29 to champion Asian Pacific craftsmanship.

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Reaching beyond the Indian diaspora

“Selling and building a recognisable brand overseas require different kinds of engagement. These experiences can help designers reach beyond familiar client circles and give new audiences a reason to remember them after the festive season,” says Chandni Kumar Mehra, Luxury Strategist & Founder, The Talk Studio.

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For Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, making Indian couture relevant to a global audience has always been central to their approach. “It is encouraging to see Indian couture receiving the recognition it deserves. For us, the approach has always been to present Indian craftsmanship and aesthetics with a global appeal, without compromising on the cultural identity and integrity of our work,” they share.

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For Anamika Khanna, fashion offers a way to build these cultural connections. Speaking about her London showcase with Amrapali and the UK–India Creative Circle, she says, “Diwali has always been a celebration of light, beauty, craftsmanship and new beginnings. For me, fashion is a powerful way of telling stories and connecting cultures, and this collaboration is a wonderful expression of that connection.”

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A festive window for luxury

The timing of these activations also places Indian designers within the wider international festive shopping calendar. October and November coincide with retailers gearing up for Christmas gifting and year-end celebrations, creating an opportunity for Indian labels to tap into this seasonal demand. Mehra notes, “Diwali is commercially relevant in London and New York because it gives brands a clear occasion to serve customers who are celebrating, dressing up and buying gifts. For Indian designers, it brings cultural relevance and a reason to purchase by creating an overlap with demand for jewellery, eveningwear and accessories.”