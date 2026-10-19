Italian fashion takes three distinct forms at Lakmē Fashion Week

Italian craftsmanship took three distinct forms at the Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI on October 17 in Delhi, as Avant Toi, LeoDean, and UnbreakIT presented their collections.

(L-R) Moreno Vignolini, President of Confartigianato Moda ; Antonietta Baccanari, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency; Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India; and Sunil Sethi, FDCI Chairperson (HTCS)

Titled Eccellenza: The Artisans of Italian Style, the showcase was presented by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with Confartigianato, FDCI, and Camera Showroom Milano.

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Avant Toi opened with Traces of Memory by Giulia Marini and Fiorella Ghignone, the S/S 2027 collection inspired by ancient Mediterranean salt roads. Known for transforming cashmere and silk through salt dyeing and hand-painted treatments, the label featured basketry-inspired gauzes, raw-cut fabrics, and floral raffia embroidery. “It explores the beauty of imperfection through textures and materials shaped by Nature,” said Marni. Speaking about the presenting her collection India, she added, "It is wonderful to share our approach to materials, textures and creative expression with an audience that values its own craft traditions.”

Avant Toi’s Giulia Marini and Fiorella Ghignone presented Traces of Memory

LeoDean followed with its inaugural S/S 2027 line, The Uniform of the Modern Mediterranean Nomad. Spearheaded by Oliver Beach and Natalia, it featured fluid silhouettes, sheer detailing, and mineral-aquatic tones. “We want women to feel confident and effortlessly elegant, with pieces that move seamlessly from deck to dinner,” Beach said. Talking about his experience in India, he said, "Indian designers are doing some amazing work. It has been exciting to experience the creativity and diversity of Indian fashion.”

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LeoDean designers Oliver Beach and Natalia presented Between Land and Water

{{^usCountry}} Closing the showcase, Milan-based label UnbreakIT presented Dall’Alba alla Notte (From Dawn to Night), showing printed silks and fluid jerseys transitioning from luminous morning shades to dark evening hues. Designer Mila Stephan said, “We see fashion as an extension of art and individuality. Our prints tell stories inspired by culture and everyday life.” Stephan added, "The colours and prints in Indian fashion are beautiful, and I love the creativity with which designers work with them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Closing the showcase, Milan-based label UnbreakIT presented Dall’Alba alla Notte (From Dawn to Night), showing printed silks and fluid jerseys transitioning from luminous morning shades to dark evening hues. Designer Mila Stephan said, “We see fashion as an extension of art and individuality. Our prints tell stories inspired by culture and everyday life.” Stephan added, "The colours and prints in Indian fashion are beautiful, and I love the creativity with which designers work with them.” {{/usCountry}}

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UnbreakIT’s Mila Stephan and Giorgia Both presented Dall’Alba alla Notte (From Dawn to Night)

Highlighting the collaboration, Ambassador Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, said, “Eccellenza showcases the diversity of Italian fashion, bringing together craftsmanship, quality, and creative expression.” Antonietta Baccanari, Trade Commissioner, ITA, said all three labels brought “the absolute pinnacle of authentic Made in Italy high fashion” to India.

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(Partnered content)