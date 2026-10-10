Kareena Kapoor Khan brings Bollywood glam to Singapore GP

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a glimpse of her Singapore Grand Prix outing on Instagram Stories on Friday. The 46-year-old also met McLaren driver Lando Norris for a playful chat about racing and Bollywood, introducing him to masala chai and Indian gestures.
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She opted for a white bodysuit and trousers, paired with a brown jacket. A printed silk scarf, earrings and oversized Givenchy sunglasses, reportedly priced at ₹54,600, completed the look.
Kareena carried what appears to be an Hermès Kelly 25 Sellier bag with gold hardware and a green charm. She also got a jersey signed by Norris for her younger son, Jehangir, fondly called Jeh.
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