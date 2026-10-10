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Kareena Kapoor Khan brings Bollywood glam to Singapore GP

From a polished white ensemble to an Hermès Kelly with a playful charm, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Singapore GP appearance balances luxury with a personal touch.

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 18:29:49 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a glimpse of her Singapore Grand Prix outing on Instagram Stories on Friday. The 46-year-old also met McLaren driver Lando Norris for a playful chat about racing and Bollywood, introducing him to masala chai and Indian gestures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Singapore
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Singapore

She opted for a white bodysuit and trousers, paired with a brown jacket. A printed silk scarf, earrings and oversized Givenchy sunglasses, reportedly priced at 54,600, completed the look.

Kareena carried what appears to be an Hermès Kelly 25 Sellier bag with gold hardware and a green charm. She also got a jersey signed by Norris for her younger son, Jehangir, fondly called Jeh.

 
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