Karwa Chauth thalis get personal with names, photos and handcrafted details

From personalised names and couple photographs to handcrafted embellishments and colour coordinated pieces, customised thali sets are the hot-sellers this Karwa Chauth. Customers are increasingly looking beyond standard designs for sets that reflect a part of their journey.

Couple photographs, embroidered motifs and coordinated colours add a personal touch to Karwa Chauth thali sets

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“There’s a growing preference for aesthetically pleasing, thoughtfully-detailed thalis that look beautiful and feel special for the occasion, while also holding meaning for the couple,” says Payal Hitesh Sharma of Sukriti Fun World, Jaipur. Her personalised sets start from ₹2000.

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A traditional Karwa Chauth thali set holds ritual items including a chalni (sieve), a kalash (water pot), a lit diya, sacred powders like roli and sindoor, and sweets or mathri to break the fast.

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{{^usCountry}} Aditi Garg of Adirag by Aditi, Delhi, says, “Presentation is gaining focus, especially when thali sets are bought for gifting. Customers want pieces that go beyond being festive essentials and become keepsakes. Women are also keen to coordinate their thalis with their outfits and the overall aesthetic of the celebration, choosing colours and embellishments that reflect their personal style, initials or story.” Her personalised sets start from ₹3500, depending on the design and scope of customisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditi Garg of Adirag by Aditi, Delhi, says, “Presentation is gaining focus, especially when thali sets are bought for gifting. Customers want pieces that go beyond being festive essentials and become keepsakes. Women are also keen to coordinate their thalis with their outfits and the overall aesthetic of the celebration, choosing colours and embellishments that reflect their personal style, initials or story.” Her personalised sets start from ₹3500, depending on the design and scope of customisation. {{/usCountry}}

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What’s trending this season?

A little jingle: Ghungroos, latkans, mauli and decorative threads are adding movement and a traditional touch to thalis, sieves, and karwas

Personalised details: Couple photographs, engraved names, initials and wedding dates are lending classic steel thalis a personal touch. For newlyweds, embroidery featuring meaningful motifs or special moments from their relationship adds sentimental value to the sets

Handcrafted embellishments: Gota patti, pearl and kundan detailing, mirror work and floral motifs are popular ways to dress up the sets

Red, gold and beyond: Traditional red-and-gold combinations remain favourites, while pastels and minimalist designs offer a contemporary alternative