Krystle Dsouza on Dhurandhar song Shararat success, The Traitors 2 win: My life has done a full 360 turn

For Krystle Dsouza, the last year has been like a roller coaster ride, only going upwards. The actor gained widespread recognition with the Dhurandhar song Shararat in December 2025, then in August this year, she emerged the winner of the reality show The Traitors season 2. These highlights make the festive season all the more special for her. “My life has done a full 360 turn in the past one year. Only good and bigger things have happened to me,” she says,

Krystle Dsouza (Outfit: ISA by Dolly Wahal | Jewellery: AIVA Jewellery | Location: ITC Grand Central, Mumbai) (Photography: Aman Nagoshe)

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The actor adds, “When Shararat happened, I thought it was so big, what could be bigger than that. But then, The Traitors happened. When you feel you are hitting the rock bottom, there’s only one way to go and that’s up. That is what has happened to me in the last one year professionally.”

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{{^usCountry}} With the Diwali season underway, Krystle Dsouza is all excited to dress up and meet her close ones. “I love festivals and the best thing about them is just dressing up, meeting my friends and eating good food. We all meet often, but we do so in such casual setups and casual looks, but on Diwali, you just look at each other like ‘wow, you look like a pataakha’. That's the best part of festivals with everyone so dressed up, so ready and just spending that quality time with each other, eating amazing food,” she says, adding, “I look forward to lighting diyas and the house is just so bright and full of lights during this time. Everything is so lit up and I just adore the love and light that surrounds the festival.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the Diwali season underway, Krystle Dsouza is all excited to dress up and meet her close ones. “I love festivals and the best thing about them is just dressing up, meeting my friends and eating good food. We all meet often, but we do so in such casual setups and casual looks, but on Diwali, you just look at each other like ‘wow, you look like a pataakha’. That's the best part of festivals with everyone so dressed up, so ready and just spending that quality time with each other, eating amazing food,” she says, adding, “I look forward to lighting diyas and the house is just so bright and full of lights during this time. Everything is so lit up and I just adore the love and light that surrounds the festival.” {{/usCountry}}

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While she loves modern fashion, Diwali is also a time for Krystle to express her love for Indian craftsmanship. “I love Indian textiles and how the clothes are so expressive. The hand embroidery, the fabric, everything is so different for every occasion and festival. When you are ready, you just know which festival it is for. The Diwali outfits are so heavy with so much work on them, and I just love it,” she ends.

Outfit: ISA by Dolly Wahal

Jewellery: AIVA Jewellery

Photography: Aman Nagoshe

Location: ITC Grand Central, Mumba