As Dhurandhar completes a month in theatres, actor Krystle Dsouza, who featured in the song Shararat, is basking in the film's success, calling the outpouring of appreciation "overwhelming". “The love has been overwhelming. Dance is something I enjoy, but I had never done a full-fledged dance number before, especially on such a large platform and for a film of this scale. It tested me as a performer,” she shares, adding how the reaction to it has reaffirmed her belief in taking creative risks. Krystle DSouza on Dhurandhar’s success: Ranveer Singh’s energy is infectious

She further elaborates that the decision was rooted in growth rather than screen time. “After spending several years in the industry, it becomes important to constantly challenge yourself and step out of your comfort zone. That’s when I felt this was something I should take up as an actor, even if it wasn’t much screen time, but I knew it would leave a mark.” Krystle admits there was initial nervousness about being part of a big-ticket film in a limited yet visible format. “There was, of course, a little anxiety — you suddenly find yourself doing a song in a big film — but the experience of shooting and performing was immensely enjoyable,” she says, adding that the reception has made the leap worthwhile.

When asked about working alongside actor Ranveer Singh, the 35-year-old is quick to point out how he elevated the experience for her. “Ranveer brings a very different, positive energy and makes everyone around him feel comfortable,” she shares, adding: “His energy is infectious and his aura is very energetic. Working alongside an actor like him is a wholesome experience in itself, and shaking a leg with him on stage will always be one of my favourite moments, as it will stay with me.”

Having worked in various projects across mediums, Krystle acknowledges the industry’s tendency to stereotype actors, but also adds how she had no reservations about taking on a song as long as it excited her creatively. “The industry can be quick to place actors in brackets, but I’ve always believed that good work speaks for itself, regardless of the format,” she says, adding how the success of Shararat has opened new professional conversations: “The response has led to fresh interest and opportunities, which feels very encouraging.”

The song might have been a huge hit, but it also sparked comparisons, with many praising Krystle’s co-star Ayesha Khan for her moves. Talking about this, Krystle says: “Whenever two performers are part of the same song, comparisons are bound to happen. For me, I genuinely enjoyed performing, and the feedback has been encouraging.” She adds, “Some viewers even compared my performance to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in Dil Mera Muft Ka (Agent Vinod, 2012), which is extremely humbling. I take that as motivation.”