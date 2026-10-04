Matcha trend moves beyond drinks into fashion, beauty and fragrance

In 2026, everyone’s favourite green tea has spilled out of the cup. While Google Trends data shows that searches for ‘how to make matcha’ jumped 1,300% in India over the past year, the trend is now making its presence felt across fashion, beauty, and fragrance. From matcha-inspired sneakers to soothing skincare, here’s how a simple morning drink became a full-fledged lifestyle.

A soothing reset for skin

(L-R) Actor Samantha in a matcha ensemble, Huda Beauty's setting powder in Matcha Milk Cake variant

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From being packed into gentle enzyme scrubs, whipped face masks, or advanced PDRN serums from brands like ClayCo, Tatcha, and TIRTIR, matcha is delivering a soothing reset for healthier skin. Its supercharged EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), a plant antioxidant found in green tea, helps calm redness, balance oil production, and repair the skin barrier against everyday stress without stripping it of moisture. Searches for ‘matcha face wash’ and ‘matcha enzyme scrub’ saw a massive spike in August on Google, cementing its spot as a shelf staple.

The green glow-up

The matcha makeup trend is taking food-inspired aesthetics straight to the vanity table. Think muted, earthy green eyeshadow paired with a soft neutral face, a cool, refreshing update to the popular latte makeup trend.

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{{^usCountry}} Posts with hashtags like #matchamakeup and #matchalattemakeup have racked up hundreds of thousands of views, while Huda Beauty embraced the buzz with its limited-edition Matcha Milk Cake shade of Easy Bake Loose Baking Powder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posts with hashtags like #matchamakeup and #matchalattemakeup have racked up hundreds of thousands of views, while Huda Beauty embraced the buzz with its limited-edition Matcha Milk Cake shade of Easy Bake Loose Baking Powder. {{/usCountry}}

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Nails are getting the green light too: #matchanails boasts over 5,000 posts on Instagram, featuring everything from milky green ombré finishes to tiny ice-cube charms.

Fashion gets a green tick

Matcha is having a serious style moment, with the shade of the tea seamlessly transitioning from café menus onto our wrists and wardrobes. On September 1, Casio teamed up with Tokyo-meets-Paris label Café Kitsuné on a limited-edition AQ-230 watch featuring a muted green dial, fox logo, and matcha-themed packaging. And back in May, Adidas and influencer-businesswoman Molly-Mae Hague brought the viral ‘matcha girl vs iced latte girl’ debate to footwear with a Matcha Samba sneaker in soft green suede.

From sip to scent

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The earthy green tea note is also moving from café counters to fragrance shelves, and being layered with indulgent notes like caramel, praline, and milk, or balanced with salt, ginger, and subtle woods. Global houses such as Le Labo and Maison Margiela lead the way with popular matcha scents, and homegrown Indian brands are stepping up too, with hits like Type Beauty’s Vanilla Matcha Mousse EDP and Plum’s Matcha But Disco line.