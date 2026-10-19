Metallics, fluid drapes and modern glamour take over Manish Malhotra’s runway

All that glitters found a place on the runway with Manish Malhotra Luxury Prêt 2026 at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on October 17. Marking his return to the platform after nearly three and a half years, the designer unveiled a collection that played with shine, movement and the art of dressing for a big night out.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

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The evening also marked a new chapter for the label with the introduction of Manish Malhotra Menswear Luxe Prêt as metallic burnished silver set the mood, catching the light against sculpted forms and fluid drapes. Unconventional layers and elongated silhouettes lent the collection a sense of movement, while relaxed tailoring softened the high-glamour aesthetic. The result was occasionwear that stepped beyond traditional codes, embracing statement dressing with a contemporary, individualistic spirit.

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A cinematic live music score and dramatic lighting heightened the spectacle, building towards the evening’s star turns. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan took centre stage as showstoppers, bringing their own presence to the designer’s vision of modern Indian glamour.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection and his return to the runway, Manish Malhotra said, “This collection is about exploring a new expression of glamour, one that feels effortless, contemporary and deeply personal. I wanted to create something that carries the richness of our craftsmanship but also reflects the way people dress and celebrate today. Returning to Lakmē Fashion Week makes this showcase particularly special, as we come together to celebrate individuality, design and the confidence to express oneself.”

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about Manish Malhotra’s return to the platform and the importance of such collaborations, Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), said, “It is a pleasure to welcome Manish Malhotra back to Lakmē Fashion Week. His journey has been closely connected with the evolution of Indian fashion, and this collection reflects his ability to continuously reinterpret glamour while staying true to the craftsmanship that defines his work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about Manish Malhotra’s return to the platform and the importance of such collaborations, Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), said, “It is a pleasure to welcome Manish Malhotra back to Lakmē Fashion Week. His journey has been closely connected with the evolution of Indian fashion, and this collection reflects his ability to continuously reinterpret glamour while staying true to the craftsmanship that defines his work. {{/usCountry}}

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