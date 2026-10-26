Press-on nails are the fuss-free festive manicure trend for Karwa Chauth

Between mehendi, puja rituals and festive dressing, there’s plenty to do before Karwa Chauth celebrations begin. Enter press-on nails, the fuss-free alternative to a salon manicure that lets you switch up your look to match your outfit. From classic reds and burgundy cat-eye finishes to intricate designs featuring crescent moons, diyas and pearl embellishments, here’s what’s trending this season and where to shop festive sets.

What’s trending this season

Crescent moons, diyas and pearl accents bring a Karwa Chauth twist to this season’s press-on nail designs. (Instagram)

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This season’s nail trends strike a balance between festive glamour and understated elegance. Press-on sets are getting a Karwa Chauth makeover with festive motifs such as puja thalis, crescent moons, diyas, polka dots and pearl embellishments.

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“Red and gold nail art, burgundy cat-eye, chrome finishes and minimal festive designs are trending for Karwa Chauth. There is demand for everything from affordable nail art to premium extensions, particularly styles that complement traditional outfits and mehendi” says Aparna Gawde of Cuticles by Aparna, Indore. Her nail sets are priced at ₹600 for 10 nails, with two additional nails included.

What’s ruling the festive fingertip scene

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{{^usCountry}} With festive preparations, mehendi and puja rituals keeping women busy, press-on nails offer an easy way to get a salon-style manicure without the time commitment. Their growing appeal lies in the flexibility they offer, says Tania Arora, founder of Amritsar-based Nailora. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With festive preparations, mehendi and puja rituals keeping women busy, press-on nails offer an easy way to get a salon-style manicure without the time commitment. Their growing appeal lies in the flexibility they offer, says Tania Arora, founder of Amritsar-based Nailora. {{/usCountry}}

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She says, “We’re seeing interest from women who want a convenient and affordable way to complete their festive looks. Press-on nails make it easier to switch designs according to outfits and occasions. Not everyone wants to spend hours at a salon or commit to expensive extensions for a single occasion. Press-ons offer a way to achieve a polished look at home, and reusable sets give customers the flexibility to wear them again,” she says. Her press-on nail sets are priced at ₹400 for a complete set of 10 nails and can also be customised.

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Shop the festive set

Apart from buying your next press-on nail set from e-commerce platforms or getting a customised set made by your go-to nail artist, here are some festive press-on nail options to consider.

The Pretty Press Nails — Karwa Glam, Karwa Chauth special red almond-shaped glossy press-on nails, priced at ₹899

Chic Nails — Bride Charm bridal press-on nails, priced at ₹1,699

Divine Nails — Karwa Chauth special press-on nails, priced at ₹450

Mansion of Nails — Handmade Karwa Chauth special press-on nail kit, priced at ₹1,600

Nailed It — Karwa chauth nail set, priced at ₹800