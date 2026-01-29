Sanjana Sanghi: I try to bring a touch of Delhi in my Mumbai fashion

Sanjana Sanghi has been a part of showbiz since a very young age, and she admits that her time in the industry has influenced her fashion language. “Fashion feels so different from what it used to when I debuted four years ago. I used to feel like you have to channel a whole different energy, but what I have started loving in the last two years is that my sense of personal style has become very assured to me,” she says.

Elaborating on it, she shares, “I was always a girl who is into classics. I always felt like nothing speaks louder than a lovely crisp white shirt, a pair of blue jeans and what I've been able to do is bring that authenticity and that classic style into all my looks, and that's been really fun. Supporting and finding new young designers in India has been so interesting. Fashion to me, more and more is becoming, a channel of authenticity in a real way.”

Being a youth ambassador from India in the United Nations, Sanjana Sanghi has represented Indian fashion globally, and she considers it an honour. She says, “I consider it such a valuable opportunity and when I've been on global stages, whether it's at the World Bank or at the UN or with the Gates' over the years and all over whether in New York or DC, I'm very mindful about making sure that I'm wearing something that represents India in all its glory.”

The actor adds, “There's so much interest that it stirs up as so many people globally, recognise our silhouettes and want to get inspired from them. That's been a big new vertical for us. I love wearing a sari or a nice salwar kameez, when I'm on those prestigious stages. I always make dure there's a touch of India every time.”

Hailing from Delhi and working in Mumbai, Sanjana notes the difference in styling in the two metro cities: “There is so much of a difference between the fashion sense of Delhi and Mumbai. Enough has been said about how Delhiites love to dress up. We take our dressing up very seriously and we don't shy away from being loud if we want to. What Mumbai has shown me is that the dressing is so much more relaxed. So what I end up now doing is bringing a little bit of Delhi into my Mumbai dressing, because ultimately I have to be loyal to the Delhiite in me.”