Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic wedding dress from Sex and the City is being sold at $19

ByAkshita Prakash
Feb 28, 2025 12:58 PM IST

Internet reacts to thrift store discovery of famous wedding gown from the TV Show Sex and the City

In an unbelievable stroke of luck, Chicago-based thrift store shopper Ashley Cano made a discovery that has left the internet buzzing with excitement. She stumbled upon the Vera Wang wedding gown worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw in the TV Show Sex and the City.

A still from Sex and the City and the wedding gown at the thrift store.
A still from Sex and the City and the wedding gown at the thrift store.

The gown, featuring a strapless bodice and layers of soft, feather-like fabric, was originally priced at a jaw-dropping $7,500 (approximately 6,55,472). However, Ashley found it with a price tag of just $19 (approximately 1,660).

Ashley took to social media to share her find, posting photos and videos of the gown. Within hours, fans of Sex and the City flooded the internet with stunned reactions, with many calling it the “thrift store find of a lifetime.” Some even speculated on how the dress had ended up in a secondhand store, while others expressed their envy, wishing they had been the ones to uncover this hidden gem.

The Vera Wang gown gained pop culture fame when Carrie Bradshaw famously wore it in Sex and the City while preparing to marry Mr. Big.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On