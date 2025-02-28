Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic wedding dress from Sex and the City is being sold at $19

In an unbelievable stroke of luck, Chicago-based thrift store shopper Ashley Cano made a discovery that has left the internet buzzing with excitement. She stumbled upon the Vera Wang wedding gown worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw in the TV Show Sex and the City. A still from Sex and the City and the wedding gown at the thrift store.

The gown, featuring a strapless bodice and layers of soft, feather-like fabric, was originally priced at a jaw-dropping $7,500 (approximately ₹6,55,472). However, Ashley found it with a price tag of just $19 (approximately ₹1,660).

Ashley took to social media to share her find, posting photos and videos of the gown. Within hours, fans of Sex and the City flooded the internet with stunned reactions, with many calling it the “thrift store find of a lifetime.” Some even speculated on how the dress had ended up in a secondhand store, while others expressed their envy, wishing they had been the ones to uncover this hidden gem.

The Vera Wang gown gained pop culture fame when Carrie Bradshaw famously wore it in Sex and the City while preparing to marry Mr. Big.