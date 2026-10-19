Shahin Mannan’s ‘I AM’ puts individuality ahead of fashion rules

Shahin Mannan explored identity and individuality with I AM, presented at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI in New Delhi on October 17. The collection questioned inherited expectations and celebrated the freedom to define oneself on one’s own terms.

Designer Shahin Mannan with actor Sanjana Sanghi

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Denim took centre stage alongside jersey, suede, Swiss poplin and cotton silks, with sharp tailoring offset by relaxed proportions. Intricate embroidery featuring moths, insects, abstract forms and graphic text added an artistic edge to familiar wardrobe staples, while unexpected fabric combinations challenged conventional ideas of dressing.

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Playing with contrasts between structure and ease, precision and imperfection, I AM championed self-expression over prescribed rules. The collection’s graphic details and unconventional silhouettes reflected a larger statement about embracing individuality without seeking approval.

“I wanted this collection to be about questioning those ideas and finding the confidence to define yourself on your own terms. The contrasts in the clothes, the structure and ease, the familiar and unexpected, reflect that process of breaking away from prescribed notions of identity. For me, the clothes are ultimately about the freedom to be instinctive, imperfect and entirely yourself, without needing to explain or apologise for it,” said Mannan.

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Sanjana Sanghi brought the showcase to a close as the showstopper for Mannan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Sanjana Sanghi brought the showcase to a close as the showstopper for Mannan. {{/usCountry}}

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