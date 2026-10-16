Shoulder-duster earrings are trending: How to style long statement earrings

From Indian celebrities like Dimple Kapadia, Ananya Panday and Triptii Dimri to models at international runways for fashion houses such as Dior, Balenciaga, Chanel and Polo Ralph Lauren, statement earrings are getting longer, bolder and harder to miss. They are either grazing the shoulders or extending well beyond them! With Navratri in full swing, a pair of shoulder-duster earrings are also an easy way to jazz up your festive look and turn heads.

(L-R) Dimple Kapadia and Taapsee Pannu (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Why the trend works

“Super-long earrings have an inherent sense of drama and movement, making them an effortless way to transform an outfit. Their appeal lies in their ability to frame the face and create a striking silhouette,” says Sapna Mehta, founder and designer of Sapna Mehta Jewellery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beyond their dramatic appeal, the trend also lends itself to Indian jewellery traditions. “Indian craftsmanship, with its rich vocabulary of polki, kundan, meenakari, pearls and intricate gold work, lends itself beautifully to this trend while allowing traditional techniques to be interpreted in contemporary silhouettes,” says Priyanka Jain, principal designer and founder of Mohar Fine Jewels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond their dramatic appeal, the trend also lends itself to Indian jewellery traditions. “Indian craftsmanship, with its rich vocabulary of polki, kundan, meenakari, pearls and intricate gold work, lends itself beautifully to this trend while allowing traditional techniques to be interpreted in contemporary silhouettes,” says Priyanka Jain, principal designer and founder of Mohar Fine Jewels. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What to keep in mind while buying them

Priyanka Jain shares

Prioritise weight and comfort: Consider how heavy the earrings feel, especially if you plan to wear them for long hours at weddings or festive celebrations.

Check the fastening and finish: Look for secure clasps, sturdy links, well-set stones and neat finishing to ensure the earrings are durable and comfortable to wear.

Try before you buy: Check whether the earrings tug at your earlobes or feel uncomfortable when you turn your head.

Choose a versatile design: Look for a pair that works with different outfits, from festive sarees and lehengas to contemporary evening wear, rather than one that suits just a single occasion.

Consider your wardrobe: Keep the length, finish and embellishments in mind when choosing a pair. A well-designed style should make a statement while being versatile enough to wear beyond the current trend.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How to style them

Sapna Mehta shares

Let the earrings take centre stage: Pull your hair back to highlight their length and craftsmanship. Keep the neckline uncluttered to avoid a busy look.

Pair them with festive wear: Style gold-toned or pearl shoulder dusters with a saree, a sleek bun and a pared-back blouse for an elegant festive look.

Try a monochrome look: A single-colour outfit helps draw attention to the earrings’ length, shape and detailing.

Dress for the occasion: Longer and more sculptural styles suit evening dressing, while refined, lightweight versions can elevate a daytime look.

Try ear lifts or ear chains: If you love a heavier pair, ear lifts can help support the earlobe, while ear chains may offer additional support depending on their design.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where to buy long earrings

Tjori: Kashmiri-inspired dangler earrings, starting from ₹999

Teejh: Lightweight oxidised designs, starting from ₹1,799

Binni: Statement earrings featuring pearls and ghungroos, starting from ₹2,500

Tangerine Bio Jewelry: Handcrafted floral earrings, starting from ₹3,599

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kaashnii: Earrings featuring kundan and pearls; starting at ₹3,999