SLOTUS style files: All about Usha Vance’s India fits

During her visit to India, Usha Vance displayed a range of stylish outfits, from a flared striped dress to a printed midi.
Whether jet-setting in designer silhouettes or embracing effortless summer styles, Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the US, kept her fashion game elegant, breezy, and fun during her India trip. Take a look
Usha Vance turned heads in a printed long-sleeved midi dress, with a pleated skirt that added graceful movement. She finished the look with white slingback heels and a smartwatch.
The Second Lady of the US gave her crisp white shirt a boho twist by pairing it with a printed midi skirt. Usha completed the look with brown flats.
For her first appearance in India, Usha chose a fitted silk Fleur-F dress, styled with golden heels, chic sunglasses, and a white blazer by London-based Indian designer Saloni Lodha — nailing the smart casual brief with effortless flair.
Usha embraced elegant holiday vibes in a sleeveless blue-and-white striped dress with a flared skirt. She kept it effortlessly breezy with white loafers, floral earrings, and minimal makeup — a perfect pick for the Indian summer.