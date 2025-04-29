SLOTUS style files: All about Usha Vance’s India fits

Whether jet-setting in designer silhouettes or embracing effortless summer styles, Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the US, kept her fashion game elegant, breezy, and fun during her India trip. Take a look JD Vance and US Second Lady Usha Vance

Usha Vance stuns in a printed midi dress with pleats.

Usha Vance turned heads in a printed long-sleeved midi dress, with a pleated skirt that added graceful movement. She finished the look with white slingback heels and a smartwatch.

She pairs a white shirt with a printed midi skirt and brown flats for a boho twist.

The Second Lady of the US gave her crisp white shirt a boho twist by pairing it with a printed midi skirt. Usha completed the look with brown flats.

Usha stuns in a silk Fleur-F dress, golden heels, chic sunglasses, and a white Saloni Lodha blazer.

For her first appearance in India, Usha chose a fitted silk Fleur-F dress, styled with golden heels, chic sunglasses, and a white blazer by London-based Indian designer Saloni Lodha — nailing the smart casual brief with effortless flair.

Usha channels holiday elegance in a striped dress and white loafers."

Usha embraced elegant holiday vibes in a sleeveless blue-and-white striped dress with a flared skirt. She kept it effortlessly breezy with white loafers, floral earrings, and minimal makeup — a perfect pick for the Indian summer.