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Suneet Varma brings soulful Kashi to Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI

Titled Kashi, the collection captured the ethereal shift of light over the Ganges, from the soft warmth of dawn to the deep, intense hues of the evening aarti

Published on: Oct 16, 2026, 15:54:43 IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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Suneet Varma returned to the Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI runway with his SV BY SUNEET VERMA label, taking us on a soulful journey through one of the world’s oldest living cities.

Nitanshi Goel and Suneet Varma (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Nitanshi Goel and Suneet Varma (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Titled Kashi, the collection captured the ethereal shift of light over the Ganges, from the soft warmth of dawn to the deep, intense hues of the evening aarti.

The lineup featured sleek jackets, draped saris, dhoti skirts, tops, and trousers accented with delicate handwork and tassels.

Actor Nitanshi Goel turned showstopper for the showcase. “I love the history behind it,” Nitanshi expressed after the show. “When Suneet showed me what I’d be wearing over video, I was secretly super excited and trying so hard to act nonchalant! It’s lovely to wear craftsmanship that carries so much story.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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