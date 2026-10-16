Suneet Varma brings soulful Kashi to Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI

Suneet Varma returned to the Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI runway with his SV BY SUNEET VERMA label, taking us on a soulful journey through one of the world’s oldest living cities.
Titled Kashi, the collection captured the ethereal shift of light over the Ganges, from the soft warmth of dawn to the deep, intense hues of the evening aarti.
The lineup featured sleek jackets, draped saris, dhoti skirts, tops, and trousers accented with delicate handwork and tassels.
For Suneet, the showcase carried deep personal sentiment. “Thirty-two years ago, when I started my career, I went to Banaras and made a cape with the tree of life motif,” the designer shared. “This time, I took that exact artwork from 32 years ago and blended it with the Kashi landscape. It’s deeply nostalgic for me.”{{/usCountry}}
For Suneet, the showcase carried deep personal sentiment. “Thirty-two years ago, when I started my career, I went to Banaras and made a cape with the tree of life motif,” the designer shared. “This time, I took that exact artwork from 32 years ago and blended it with the Kashi landscape. It’s deeply nostalgic for me.”{{/usCountry}}
Actor Nitanshi Goel turned showstopper for the showcase. “I love the history behind it,” Nitanshi expressed after the show. “When Suneet showed me what I’d be wearing over video, I was secretly super excited and trying so hard to act nonchalant! It’s lovely to wear craftsmanship that carries so much story.”