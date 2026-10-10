The bejewelled blouse is this festive season’s statement piece

Forget saving all the sparkle for your jewellery box. This festive season, the blouse is getting its own bling upgrade, with gemstones, pearls and even actual heirloom jewels taking centre stage. From statement sleeves to detachable ornaments, here’s how to style the trend and customise your own.

The appeal of bejewelled blouse

(L-R) Janhvi Kapoor in Pankaj S Heritage, Disha Patani in Monisha Jaising

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Forget saving all the sparkle for your necklace. This festive season, the blouse is taking centre stage, with gemstones, pearls and jewellery motifs turning it into a statement piece in its own right. From embellished sleeves to necklines adorned with detachable pendants, the idea is to make the garment do the work of an elaborate neckpiece, while giving traditional festive dressing a contemporary spin.

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{{^usCountry}} Celebrity fashion stylist Tejaswi Lal says, “The bejewelled blouse trend reflects a shift towards maximalism and is rooted in India’s rich history of jewellery, gemstones and craftsmanship. Women are increasingly embracing the idea of pairing heavily embellished sarees and lehengas with equally statement-making blouses. There is a deep-rooted connection between Indian women and jewellery, and these blouses celebrate that relationship beautifully.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celebrity fashion stylist Tejaswi Lal says, “The bejewelled blouse trend reflects a shift towards maximalism and is rooted in India’s rich history of jewellery, gemstones and craftsmanship. Women are increasingly embracing the idea of pairing heavily embellished sarees and lehengas with equally statement-making blouses. There is a deep-rooted connection between Indian women and jewellery, and these blouses celebrate that relationship beautifully.” {{/usCountry}}

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The appeal is also practical. She adds, “One of the biggest advantages of a bejewelled blouse is that it eliminates the need for heavy neckpieces, which can become uncomfortable when worn for long hours during festive celebrations and weddings.”

How to style it

Tejaswi Lal shares helpful pointers:

Let the blouse take centre stage: Pair a bejewelled blouse with flared trousers and dupatta to give a modern touch. Wear it with a saree or lehenga to complement the detailing.

Don’t over-accessorise: These blouses are statement pieces in themselves, so avoid piling on too much jewellery. With heavily embellished sleeves, go for minimal accessories. For an ornate neckline, skip a heavy necklace.

Go for complementing earrings: You can pick ear cuffs that echo the gemstones, colours or motifs on the blouse rather than compete with its embellishments.

Balance the embellishments: If your blouse features heavily embellished sleeves, keep the rest of your accessories minimal. For an ornate neckline, skip a heavy necklace and let the blouse shine.

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How to DIY a jewelled blouses

Neha Roongta, principal designer and founder of Neha Roongta Fine Jewellery shares:

Pick a focal point: A statement pendant can enhance a neckline. Smaller motifs or pearl strands can add detail to the sleeves.

Choose jewellery that works: Temple jewellery, polki, kundan and pearls are suited to festive and bridal blouses. Gold jewellery can lend a contemporary touch.

Go for lightweight pieces: Brooches, pendants, detachable motifs, pearl strands work well.

Make it detachable: Avoid permanently altering valuable or heirloom pieces. Use discreet attachment points.

Protect delicate fabrics: Check each jewellery piece for sharp edges or protruding elements to avoid damage to the blouse.

Do a trial: Before going out, check that the jewellery stays in place when you move.