The summer season belonged to mini skirts, as the season's chatpata fashion statement took over. The mood was all about going big, bold and playful. But as the weather turns cooler, the focus is shifting to full-length statement skirts. With the festive season setting in, these versatile pieces are emerging as an alternative to heavier lehenga sets. Whether it's a festive gathering, a house party or your best friend's cocktail evening, a standout skirt can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

(L-R) Shilpa Shetty and Karisma Kapoor show how to ace statement skirts this festive season more less

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For designer Pallavi Mohan, the appeal lies in the movement and joy that a statement skirt brings to dressing. "Skirts have always been my favourite place to play, so it's rather sweet to see everyone catching on. A skirt with a little swish, whether that's a feathered hem, a few flowers or a scatter of beads, can carry the whole outfit while the top simply sits back and relaxes. People are craving clothes that feel joyful again, and nothing says joy quite like fabric that moves when you do. Watching everyone fall for a bit of drama at the hemline feels like a lovely compliment on something I've adored for years," she says.

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How to style them

{{^usCountry}} Fashion stylist Namrata Singh Dhakarey shares easy styling tips {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fashion stylist Namrata Singh Dhakarey shares easy styling tips {{/usCountry}}

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Keep it casual with a basic tee - Let an embellished or sequinned skirt do the talking by pairing it with a simple white or black T-shirt. Tuck it in, knot it at the waist or opt for a cropped version to take away some of the formality.

Give it a Y2K twist - For a playful look, pair a fitted or low-waisted skirt with a halter neck, tiny camisole or asymmetrical top. Add chunky belts, mini crossbody bags, metallic heels and layered jewellery to bring in the early-2000s aesthetic.

Play with proportions - A dramatic balloon-sleeved shirt makes an interesting partner for a statement skirt. Wear it off the shoulder, leave a few buttons undone or experiment with sheer fabrics.

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Take the bold route with bralettes: A statement skirt paired with a simple bralette or bikini-style top works particularly well for cocktail evenings and celebratory getaways. Add interesting jewellery and throw a sheer dupatta.

Add a blazer: An oversized blazer, fitted inner top and sequinned skirt make for an effortless evening ensemble. Wear the blazer open or button it up and style it as a top.

Mix Indian and Western elements: Bring in Indian jewellery such as chandbalis or a statement necklace to strike a balance between the two aesthetics.

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Where to buy

Coyu: From ₹5,490; explore Banarasi, printed, Bandhani and draped saree-style skirts.

Tjori: From ₹1,399; shop Kalamkari and brocade styles.

Unrush: From ₹4,250; find skirts in solid colours and varied draped silhouettes.

Dash & Dot: From ₹3,390; browse draped, shimmer and printed styles.

Biba: From ₹1,299; look out for lightweight, printed skirts.