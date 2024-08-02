This fashion influencer shares a hack to add a touch of coquette fashion to tops with plunging necklines

There are many times that the outfit you have envisioned in your mind doesn't turn out the right way. It may be because the clothing item has shrunk, unexpectedly torn or just isn't appropriate for the event you are heading out to. Instead of discarding the entire fit, try to find a way to fix it. One of the most common complaints for women is that a top has an extremely revealing neckline, where you may expose more than you would have intended to. Avoid a wardrobe malfunction and use quick and easy hacks to make your clothes work for you. Bows are cute and easy accessories to add to your clothes(unsplash)

This is a quick fix and fashion and lifestyle influencer Kashish Khatri (@lifeinmonogram) took to Instagram to share a fashion hack that is nice to have in your kitty.

Add a bow to a top with a plunging neckline (instagram)

Step 1: First, wear the top that you want to fix. This will give you an idea of high to add the bow and how much area you will be able to cover you.

Step 2: Once you get an idea, make a mark with a washable pen or chalk. You can also use a pencil as well. Make the marks on the inner side of the clothes.

Step 3: Using two pins, add each pin on the opposite sides of the neckline. Ensure they are at the same level to get a symmetrical bow.

Step 4: Thread the ribbons through both the pins. While choosing a ribbon for this DIY, find one that is broad and that has some structure to it. This will ensure that your bow doesn't flop down, like if you would've used a satin or silk ribbon. Creating a bow not only adds some amount of coverage with the added height of the bow but it also bunches the top together, while making it look aesthetic.

Step 5: Try on the blouse. If you feel the need, repeat these steps and add another bow to the neckline. Bows will act as a cute accessory to your fit.