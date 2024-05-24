Trending now: A quick chop to hop on the bob style

Come summer and we are all about summer cleaning, a major transformation and of course, the classic summer chop. With humidity at its peak, staying comfortable has turned into utmost importance for all. Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas switched things up as she made an appearance with a wavy bob hairstyle. While she skipped the chop and chose to simply style her hair, a chic bob is the new trend to try. Priyanka Chopra Jonas styled her hair recently in a chic bob style (Photo: Instagram)

Zendaya in a bell-bottom bob style(Photo: Instagram)

Leaving your hair out of your face and with a sense of freedom from your long locks, the classic bob will never disappoint. Hairstylist Vipul Chudasama says, “Bobs have always been a go-to summer haircut as it offers a perfect blend of style and comfort. It is ideal for keeping hair off the neck, providing a cooler and lighter feel.”

Jennifer Lopez gave her flipped bob cut a slicked wet style (Photo: Instagram)

A versatile haircut that can be worn via a straight, messy or textured style, it is also easy to maintain. Hairstylist Meghna Bhutani says, “A shoulder-length bob that touches the collarbone and a bob that sits at the chin is trending now. Get it chopped in a cropped style and not A-line or with too many layers as it is easier to style. Use a gel or serum to pull your hair back in a slicked manner.”

BOB HAIRSTYLES TO BOOKMARK

Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber dons a preppy bob haircut(Photo: Instagram)

Princess bob

A sleek and symmetrical haircut with a middle parting, offering a polished look.

Bell-bottom Bob

A playful take on the classic bob, this style flares out slightly at the ends, resembling bell-bottoms. It is a great way to add volume and movement to your hair.

Cropped Bob

A shorter version of the bob that sits above the chin, it is edgy and modern and ideal for those wanting a bold change.

While chopping off your tresses for a refreshing change could be fun, maintaining it requires effort. Bhutani suggests, “A bob can be maintained by getting timely haircuts once every two months to retain its shape.” Other tricks like using good shampoo and conditioner to keep your hair healthy and hydrated, and avoiding heavy products can’t be overlooked.

Chudasama adds, “Invest in lightweight styling products like a volumising mousse or a texturising spray to add body and definition. Blow-dry your bob with a round brush to add volume at the roots and smooth out the ends.”

Get the bob cut right

Gigi Hadid opts for a wavy chin-grazing bob haircut (Photo: Instagram)

For straight hair, use a big barrel tong to get in some texture and wave. The ends can be left straight.

With wavy hair, try the wash-and-go texture with a little leave-in conditioner.

For thick hair, ace the style with the inner layers being slightly shorter so the top layers sit neatly over it and gives a lighter look.

Use anti-frizz products to keep your hair smooth and manageable. A lightweight serum or cream can help control volume without weighing your hair down.