Is cobalt blue the 'new colour of 2026'? The fashion-forward crowd make a case
“(That sweater) is not just blue. It's not turquoise. It's not lapis.” It's...cobalt
Unabashed saturation seems to be a top-priority when it comes to the 2026 fashion agenda and tart red is already having a recurring moment in the public eye to prove our point. But edging it out or at least aside is what Vogue has confidently touted as the 'new colour of 2026' - 'new' of course in reference to the lukewarm reactions the barely there cloud dancer selection from Pantone accrued upon its announcement. We're talking about cobalt blue.
Now the hullabaloo around cobalt blue isn't something that commenced on January 1 this year with a radical string of celeb spottings. The particular shade, in existence since the 1950s and artistically recognised as the 'Yves Klein blue', has been trotting into runway spotlights for the past 2 years. In recent years it began with Loewe and Givenchy's the Spring/Summer 2024 collections followed by the Autumn/Winter 2024 shows from Sunnei and Dries Van Noten. Following a swift nod from The Row, the colour seems to be growing its stronghold across the 2026 collections.
Look no further than luxury high-enders Giorgio Armani, Lanvin and Akris for a full-throttle commitment and fellow-brands Jil Sander, Celine and Wales Bonner for vibrant accent work. Now if you're wondering cobalt blue may just be too bright and blaring to give off that luxe feel, the statement velvet gown from Chanel's pre-fall 2026 collection by Matthieu Blazy makes a strong case.
Smitten by the cobalt blue allure?
Some of your favourite bearers of style have already aced it in the public eye. Be it Bella Hadid who was spotted on a New York City night-out in her cobalt blue Saint Laurent windbreaker tucked into the luxury brand's paperbag pencil skirt, or Janhvi Kapoor who threw a whole lot of cobalt and Patola with hints of pink in her Jigyam lehenga for wedding season - this colour proves to be the moment, regardless.
More contemporary cuts spotted on fashionistas include Dakota Johnson's showstopping Gucci gown from last years Zurich Film Festival with a lace-bound sheer bodice and drop-waist tulle hem and Sara Ali Khan in an Alina Anwar Couture all-cobalt cutout chiffon number for a recent cover shoot.
Will you be embracing some luxury-stamped blues this year?
