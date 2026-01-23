Is cobalt blue the 'new colour of 2026'? The fashion-forward crowd make a case

Unabashed saturation seems to be a top-priority when it comes to the 2026 fashion agenda and tart red is already having a recurring moment in the public eye to prove our point. But edging it out or at least aside is what Vogue has confidently touted as the 'new colour of 2026' - 'new' of course in reference to the lukewarm reactions the barely there cloud dancer selection from Pantone accrued upon its announcement. We're talking about cobalt blue. Cobalt blue is heating up runways - Styling tips for the new 'colour of 2026' (Photos: X, Instagram)

Now the hullabaloo around cobalt blue isn't something that commenced on January 1 this year with a radical string of celeb spottings. The particular shade, in existence since the 1950s and artistically recognised as the 'Yves Klein blue', has been trotting into runway spotlights for the past 2 years. In recent years it began with Loewe and Givenchy's the Spring/Summer 2024 collections followed by the Autumn/Winter 2024 shows from Sunnei and Dries Van Noten. Following a swift nod from The Row, the colour seems to be growing its stronghold across the 2026 collections.