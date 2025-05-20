Every year, the Cannes Film Festival hosts its share of fashion surprises, and this time it was nothing more than an accessory that made all the buzz. Ruchi Gujjar, an emerging actor and model, made her Cannes debut in 2025 wearing a bold gold lehenga that celebrated Indian craftsmanship. But it wasn’t the embroidery or mirror work that captured global attention — it was the necklace: a few striking pendants of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face worn proudly on the red carpet at the Chopard “Caroline’s Universe” Dinner. “The necklace is more than jewellery—it’s a symbol of strength, vision, and India’s rise on the world stage. By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honour our Prime Minister, whose leadership has taken India to new heights,” she said to News18. Ruchi Gujjar at 2025 Cannes

The look that told a story

Designed with traditional Rajasthani motifs, the necklace combined heritage with a powerful modern symbol. It instantly went viral, sparking curiosity across platforms.

Ruchi’s lehenga, created by designer Roopa Sharmaa, was a deep gold ensemble richly embroidered with Gota Patti, mirror work, and intricate hand detailing. It reflected the regal artistry of Rajasthan, her home state. Completing the ensemble was a handcrafted Bandhani dupatta from the atelier of Zaribari, designed by Ram, and finished with ornate Zardozi embellishments. “Wearing this dupatta felt like I was draping the soul of Rajasthan,” she said.

Who is Ruchi Gujjar?

Beyond the glamour, Ruchi Gujjar is carving a path in India’s entertainment industry. A graduate of Maharani College in Jaipur, she moved to Mumbai to pursue her cinematic dreams. Now a model, actor, and former Miss Haryana 2023, she's most popularly known for her appearances in music videos like Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi and Heli Mein Chor.

Her journey, however, hasn’t been an easy one. Raised in a Gujjar family from Rajasthan, Ruchi had to challenge deep-seated cultural expectations to pursue a career in showbiz. “Since I belong to a Gujjar family, there, women are not allowed to work as I am working,” she said in an interview with BollywoodMDB. “It was difficult to change how people think about women working in Bollywood. I want to be an inspiration in our community, who fought against the will of people’s thoughts. And I am the only one from my community who has come so far in the Bollywood industry.”

She also opened up about the role her family played — especially her father — in helping her navigate the leap from a conservative hometown to the sets of Mumbai. “My mother was very scared when I said I wanted to go to Mumbai to work in Bollywood; however, she’s quite proud of me that I’ve come so far. My father has always been very supportive since day one, now my entire family are supporting me,” she said.

Now, with a few music videos under her belt and growing recognition, Ruchi is setting her sights even higher. “I want to work in South movies since audiences love them, and I’d love to work in South movies,” she said.

More than a fashion moment

Ruchi’s Modi necklace may have made headlines for its boldness, but for her, it was more than a fashion statement — it was a message. She further explained, “Prime Minister Modi has redefined India’s image across the world. I wanted to carry that pride with me, and this necklace was my tribute to his leadership. Representing Rajasthan and India at Cannes is not just a moment for me—it’s a message to the world about who we are.”

