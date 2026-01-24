Why the modern corset is a crown, not a cage

Historically, the corset was a rigid cage designed to force the body into a specific shape. Today, it has been completely reimagined. No longer a tool of restriction, the modern corset has returned to the fashion world as a symbol of power, comfort, and self-expression. Queen’s armour by Mhari

Pop culture phenomena, such as the hit series Bridgerton and the 'Royalcore' aesthetic, have propelled the Empire waist silhouette back into the global fashion spotlight.

From the ateliers of India’s top designers, the "new" corset blends old-world charm with cutting-edge materials. Here is how this iconic garment evolved from a hidden undergarment into a bold statement of modern luxury.