I miss being able to visit Chandigarh like before, says Vivek Agnihotri

Film-maker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files, says that the process of making his last three films has been “deeply painful” — both emotionally and physically — and that he now wishes to take a brief break before working on his next project based on the Mahabharata theme. Film-maker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (X)

Speaking at a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club on Wednesday, Agnihotri shares that while his recent films demanded intense research and conviction, they also brought with them fatigue, controversy, and threats. “I have gone through mental exhaustion, fatwas, and even physical assaults. During one such attack, my right shoulder was fractured. It’s been both physically and mentally draining,” he says, adding that the activist within him, however, never lets him rest.

‘Want to pause, breathe and come back refreshed’ The director admits that the strain has taken a toll on his peace of mind. “These three films came with immense pain. I now want to pause, breathe, and come back refreshed. Once I step out of this phase of stillness, I will begin work on my Mahabharata project,” he says.

Agnihotri also reflects on the limitations imposed by his Y-category security, which he says has restricted his freedom to move freely. “I miss being able to visit Chandigarh like before — to walk in the Rose Garden or the Rock Garden. Life feels like being in a cage now, but the activist inside me is still alive. He keeps me going,” he quips. When asked about his cinematic influences, Agnihotri says he finds inspiration in Swami Vivekananda, Lord Krishna, and Ashtavakra Gita. “Good words and great minds appeal to everyone. For me, Vivekananda and Krishna are ideals whose teachings constantly guide my thoughts,” he adds

‘Would love to make a film on Punjab’s pressing realities’ The film-maker, who is in Chandigarh for a special screening of The Bengal Files, says he hopes to take up burning issues from Punjab in his future projects.

“If someone guarantees me a fair release, I would love to make a film on Punjab’s pressing realities,” he adds.

Agnihotri also hints that while he is best known for politically and socially charged films, he has explored diverse genres earlier in his career.

“I’ve made films on sports and love stories too. I can make a romantic film in a blink, but my desire is to create work that serves the nation,” the director adds.

As he prepares to take some time off, Agnihotri says he sees this phase as one of healing and reflection. “After pain comes rest, and from rest comes creation,” he concludes.