Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' director, to get Y-category security cover

The Centre has decided to provide ‘Y’ category security cover of CRPF to Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files.

He will be protected by CRPF during his stay and travel all over India, people familiar with the development said.

The Y category cover involves deployment of four to five armed commandos in close proximity of the protectee.

In the wake of his new release, which is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits, the filmmaker was receiving threats on the social media.

The movie, which has crossed ₹100 crore at the box office, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles and has received massive support across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah have applauded the movie for showcasing the struggles and pain of Kashmiri Pandits, who had to leave Kashmir Valley in the 90s following attacks on them by Pakistan backed terrorists.

The central intelligence agencies carried out a threat perception and recommended that Agnihotri should be given a VIP security cover, said an official cited above.

CRPF currently provides security to 117 persons in different categories such as Z+, Z, Y, Y+ and X.

The protectees include union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Adar Poonawala among others.