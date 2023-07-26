Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: 'I have been a Naxal, and a leftist'

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has said that he has been a ‘naxal’ and a leftist at different stages in his life, but later realised that being a critic can only end up in making one a 'frustrated person'. Vivek was speaking with Firstpost on the sidelines of the trailer launch of his upcoming webseries The Kashmir Files Unreported. (Also read: The Kashmir Files Unreported trailer) Director Vivek Agnihotri talks about being a naxal and a leftist.

Vivek and Naxals

Vivek has been vocal about his pro-right political views over the past few years. He also wrote a book titled Urban Naxals, that aimed at retelling his own story of grooming during college days to become an ‘Urban Naxal’.

Asked how being a student in JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) shaped him, Vivek told Firstpost, “My DNA is very different. I am not the kind of person, who can be shaped by institutes. I also went to Harvard. There is a very famous saying, that this is the Harvard gate and they say, if a horse goes in a horse will come out. But if an ass goes in an ass will come out." He also said that institutes cannot shape a person, and it is a failure on the part of the institute if it is happening. Institutes should not shape minds in a certain direction and rather help minds in critical thinking, he added.

Vivek claims he has been a naxal

The filmmaker also said, “The problem with JNU is that it has been brainwashing students. This particular institute is creating certain kinds of students who think opposing everything, just for the sake of it, is cool. Sometimes you need to do good for society and just being a critic just doesn’t help. I have been a Naxal too and a leftist and have very intense politics, but I have learned one thing - it is useless being a critic. You end up as a frustrated person and your contribution to society is nothing." He also said that after spending enough time in Bollywood and JNU, he can clearly say that neither shaped him in any way.”

Vivek has often criticised views originating from the JNU campus. He also disagrees with most celebrities practicing the leftist ideology.

The Kashmir Files Unreported

The trailer for The Kashmir Files Unreported was launched earlier this week. The web series claims to showcase the state of affairs which led to the abrogation of Article 370. It also highlights the repercussions on today's Kashmir. The show is set for a digital premiere on ZEE5. The release date is yet to be announced.

