The Kashmir Files Unreported trailer: Vivek Agnihotri says new web series will be more ‘heart-wrenching’ than film

After the commercial success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri has unveiled the trailer for the web series, The Kashmir Files Unreported. It is said to be ‘far more heart-wrenching, eye-opening and spine-chilling’ as it unravels what led to the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir. Stills from The Kashmir Files Unreported trailer.

The 2-minute trailer shows that the web series will showcase conversations with historians, experts, real life victims and their families. Many are seen getting emotional, while sharing their story in the trailer. It claims to portray the state of affairs, which led to the abrogation of Article 370 and its repercussions on Kashmir today.

Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir Files Unreported

Talking about The Kashmir Files Unreported that will premiere on ZEE5 soon, show producer Vivek Agnihotri said, “The genocide of Kashmir is a blot not only on India but on humanity. It is considered to be the biggest hidden tragedy of modern times. It was very important for us to tell this story honestly. So far, all the movies, literature and in media, what has been reported is contemporary. After 32 years when we made The Kashmir Files based on 4 years of extensive research, it opened people’s eyes. But there were polarizing views on the film – some felt that the movie portrayed only 10% of the reality and some felt that The Kashmir Files was a propaganda film."

“Therefore, it was important for us to open all the research and interviews we did in its purest and rawest form for people to understand that the truth is difficult to handle. I can guarantee that The Kashmir Files Unreported will shatter your heart but the intention is so that we learn from history, and we develop a temperament of zero tolerance for terrorism and we stand up for humanity and our own people,” he added.

Pallavi Joshi on The Kashmir Files Unreported

Co-producer and Vivek's wife Pallavi Joshi, who played a negative role in The Kashmir Files, said, “The deep pain and agony that the Kashmiri Pundit community went through when they shared it with us, it was very difficult for us to listen to their horror stories not just because we were so impacted by the grief and the pain they have gone through but also because we started feeling very small, realising that this story not made known to us by the government, administration, media and others."

She further said, "When we made The Kashmir Files, it was a 3-hour long film, yet it was only the tip of the iceberg. And when a section of the society started saying that this is untrue and a propaganda film, we realised that the truth in its true and naked form needs to come out in front of the people. So here we are presenting The Kashmir Files Unreported which shows you the extensive research we have gone through, and you can hear the stories of unimaginable horror and terror that these pundits have gone through, from the horses’ mouth. So, it’s a series that every Indian should watch for every Indian needs to know what Kashmir means to India and how it is an intrinsic part of our country and will continue to remain so”.

Produced by Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s, IamBuddha Entertainment and Media LLP, the 7-part series will premiere on ZEE5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON