Kargil Vijay Diwas | Read all about the Kargil War!

The 25th year of the Kargil Vijay Diwas has triggered book lovers in Lucknow to get a deeper insight into the valour with which our soldiers fought the war
The 25th year of the Kargil Vijay Diwas today has triggered book lovers in Lucknow to get a deeper insight into the valour with which our soldiers fought the war back in 1999. Book stores in the city have gone all out to display Kargil and other war books and comics that celebrate the life and journey of our war heroes.
Inspiring all!
Yudh Seva Medal recipient Brig Rajiv Williams, who was actively involved in the Kargil War as protocol officer to the Union Defence Minister George Fernandes, says, “On such occasions, the sale of books on Kargil and other wars goes up. Recently, I attended the book launch of Nimbu Saab: The Barefoot Naga Kargil Hero on Captain Neikezhakuo Kengurüse (Maha Vir Chakra recipient), written by Neha and Rakshi Dwivedi. I have written a book Long Road To Siachen: The Question Why, based on the 1987 Siachen operation.”
The Lucknowite, now settled in New Delhi, shares a suggestion, “The Kargil War stories need to be available at the school level in regular books. This way, our kids will learn about our war heroes at the right age. Books that are economically priced are in simple language and have inspirational stories will do the needful,” adds Brig Williams.
Count going up!
In Lucknow, stores have displayed books and comics based on the Kargil War and other wars. “The bestsellers are Kargil by General VP Malik and Kargil: Untold Stories of the War by Rachna Bisht at our store. On national and important days, the sale of such books surely spikes. Besides government departments and military units, the interest of public on such subjects grows. The long list of books and the new ones still coming up is a testimony that people want to read more about it. Among kids’ comics on martyrs, Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey and Captain Vikram Batra are the biggest draw,” says Manav Prakash of Universal Booksellers.
Sanjay Arora, owner of the Kala Kunj store in Hazratganj, says, “Books that are about wars have a different set of readers. There has always been a demand for Indo-Pak war memoirs, and that goes on the entire year. The books on the Kargil War too are aplenty. Books on war heroes are always a favourite among young readers.”
Modern Book Shop in Aliganj offers a range of books based on the subject. “We have a good collection of books on the Kargil War and if our patrons ask for anything by a writer that isn’t available with us, we get it sourced and delivered. Illustration books on wars are also available for young readers,” shares Swaym, who works at the store.
Keen interest
“Not just history students and those from a military background, book lovers have a keen interest in knowing about the Kargil War, which happened 25 years ago. Youngsters are aware of the war, all thanks to the content available in the form of books, documentaries and films. At the Military Lit Fest Lucknow, we see packed sessions when we have guests like Gen (retd) VP Malik,” says Col (retd) RP Singh, secretary at Army Veteran Think Tank Society for Transformative Research Integration and Veterans Empowerment (STRIVE).
Books on Kargil
Kargil: Untold Stories from the War
Rachna Bisht, 2019
Kargil: From Surprise to Victory
Ved Prakash Malik, 2006
Letters from Kargil: The Kargil War Through Our Soldiers’ Eyes
Diksha Dwivedi, 2017
The Kargil Story
Deepak Surana, 2023
Asymmetric Warfare in South Asia: The Causes and Consequences of the Kargil Conflict
Peter Lavoy, 2009
Despatches from Kargil
Srinjoy Chowdhury, 2000
Kargil War: The Turning Point
Colonel M B Ravindranath, VrC, 2024
The Kargil War
Praveen Swami, 1999
From Kargil to the Coup: Events that Shook Pakistan
Nasim Zehra, 2018
Witness to Blunder
Ashfaq Hussain, 2013
The Kargil Conflict, 1999: Separating Fact from Fiction
Shireen Mazari, 2003
Kargil: Turning the Tide
Lt Gen Mohinder Puri, 2015
Vijyant at Kargil: The Biography of a War Hero
Neha Dwivedi, 2020
Tiger of Drass: Capt. Anuj Nayyar, 23, Kargil Hero
Meena Nayyar, 2022
1965: Stories from the Second Indo-Pakistan War
Rachna Bisht, 2015
Guns and Yellow Roses: Essays on the Kargil War
Sankarshan Thakur, 1999
The Kargil Girl: An Autobiography
Kiran Nirvan, 2020
Kargil: Past Perfect, Future Uncertain?
Vivek Chadha, 2019
KARGIL
Ved Prakash Malik, 2020
1971: Stories of Grit and Glory From the Indo-Pak War
Ian Cardozo, 2021
The Art of War-- Spirituality for Conflict: Annotated & Explained
Thomas Huynh, 2008
