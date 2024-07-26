Kargil Vijay Diwas | Read all about the Kargil War!

The 25th year of the Kargil Vijay Diwas today has triggered book lovers in Lucknow to get a deeper insight into the valour with which our soldiers fought the war back in 1999. Book stores in the city have gone all out to display Kargil and other war books and comics that celebrate the life and journey of our war heroes. Books and comics depicting the Indian Armed Forces or the Kargil War are in demand at book stores in Lucknow(Photo: HT)

Inspiring all!

Yudh Seva Medal recipient Brig Rajiv Williams, who was actively involved in the Kargil War as protocol officer to the Union Defence Minister George Fernandes, says, “On such occasions, the sale of books on Kargil and other wars goes up. Recently, I attended the book launch of Nimbu Saab: The Barefoot Naga Kargil Hero on Captain Neikezhakuo Kengurüse (Maha Vir Chakra recipient), written by Neha and Rakshi Dwivedi. I have written a book Long Road To Siachen: The Question Why, based on the 1987 Siachen operation.”

The Lucknowite, now settled in New Delhi, shares a suggestion, “The Kargil War stories need to be available at the school level in regular books. This way, our kids will learn about our war heroes at the right age. Books that are economically priced are in simple language and have inspirational stories will do the needful,” adds Brig Williams.

Count going up!

In Lucknow, stores have displayed books and comics based on the Kargil War and other wars. “The bestsellers are Kargil by General VP Malik and Kargil: Untold Stories of the War by Rachna Bisht at our store. On national and important days, the sale of such books surely spikes. Besides government departments and military units, the interest of public on such subjects grows. The long list of books and the new ones still coming up is a testimony that people want to read more about it. Among kids’ comics on martyrs, Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey and Captain Vikram Batra are the biggest draw,” says Manav Prakash of Universal Booksellers.

Sanjay Arora, owner of the Kala Kunj store in Hazratganj, says, “Books that are about wars have a different set of readers. There has always been a demand for Indo-Pak war memoirs, and that goes on the entire year. The books on the Kargil War too are aplenty. Books on war heroes are always a favourite among young readers.”

Modern Book Shop in Aliganj offers a range of books based on the subject. “We have a good collection of books on the Kargil War and if our patrons ask for anything by a writer that isn’t available with us, we get it sourced and delivered. Illustration books on wars are also available for young readers,” shares Swaym, who works at the store.

Keen interest

“Not just history students and those from a military background, book lovers have a keen interest in knowing about the Kargil War, which happened 25 years ago. Youngsters are aware of the war, all thanks to the content available in the form of books, documentaries and films. At the Military Lit Fest Lucknow, we see packed sessions when we have guests like Gen (retd) VP Malik,” says Col (retd) RP Singh, secretary at Army Veteran Think Tank Society for Transformative Research Integration and Veterans Empowerment (STRIVE).

Books on Kargil

Kargil: Untold Stories from the War

Rachna Bisht, 2019

Kargil: From Surprise to Victory

Ved Prakash Malik, 2006

Letters from Kargil: The Kargil War Through Our Soldiers’ Eyes

Diksha Dwivedi, 2017

The Kargil Story

Deepak Surana, 2023

Asymmetric Warfare in South Asia: The Causes and Consequences of the Kargil Conflict

Peter Lavoy, 2009

Despatches from Kargil

Srinjoy Chowdhury, 2000

Kargil War: The Turning Point

Colonel M B Ravindranath, VrC, 2024

The Kargil War

Praveen Swami, 1999

From Kargil to the Coup: Events that Shook Pakistan

Nasim Zehra, 2018

Witness to Blunder

Ashfaq Hussain, 2013

The Kargil Conflict, 1999: Separating Fact from Fiction

Shireen Mazari, 2003

Kargil: Turning the Tide

Lt Gen Mohinder Puri, 2015

Vijyant at Kargil: The Biography of a War Hero

Neha Dwivedi, 2020

Tiger of Drass: Capt. Anuj Nayyar, 23, Kargil Hero

Meena Nayyar, 2022

1965: Stories from the Second Indo-Pakistan War

Rachna Bisht, 2015

Guns and Yellow Roses: Essays on the Kargil War

Sankarshan Thakur, 1999

The Kargil Girl: An Autobiography

Kiran Nirvan, 2020

Kargil: Past Perfect, Future Uncertain?

Vivek Chadha, 2019

KARGIL

Ved Prakash Malik, 2020

1971: Stories of Grit and Glory From the Indo-Pak War

Ian Cardozo, 2021

The Art of War-- Spirituality for Conflict: Annotated & Explained

Thomas Huynh, 2008