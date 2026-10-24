Karwachauth on-screen! Under the same moon: The evolving face of Bollywood’s favourite fast

The depiction of Karwachauth in Indian cinema has undergone a dramatic transformation. It has shifted from the grand, idealised romance of the late ‘90s and early 2000s where the festival served as a cinematic peak of devotion and longing to contemporary narratives. In recent years, the cinematic portrayal of Karwachauth has undergone a metamorphosis, shedding the hyper-glossy, festive veneer in favour of raw, grounded storytelling. Rewriting romance

Karwachauth on-screen

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In the 1995 classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Simran (Kajol) pretends to faint in front of her fiancé, Kuljeet, so Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) can secretly help her break her fast with a sip of water on the terrace. The scene became an iconic moment in Indian pop culture, romanticising the idea of unmarried partners secretly observing the Karwa Chauth fast.Visual treat

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In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Sameer (Salman Khan) share a romantic moment during the song Chand Chhupa Badal Mein, wishing for the moon to stay hidden so they can spend more time together. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s poetic visuals beautifully capture their longing. Another scene around the festival traces Nandini’s journey from secret romanceComic chaos

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{{^usCountry}} In Biwi No. 1 (1999), Prem (Salman Khan) rushes between his wife Pooja (Karisma Kapoor) and mistress Rupali (Sushmita Sen), both observing the Karwa Chauth fast for him. The comedy unfolds as he desperately tries to be present for both women to break their fasts, contrasting the ritual’s sanctity with his crumbling marriage.A Dramatic backdrop {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Biwi No. 1 (1999), Prem (Salman Khan) rushes between his wife Pooja (Karisma Kapoor) and mistress Rupali (Sushmita Sen), both observing the Karwa Chauth fast for him. The comedy unfolds as he desperately tries to be present for both women to break their fasts, contrasting the ritual’s sanctity with his crumbling marriage.A Dramatic backdrop {{/usCountry}}

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In Animal (2023), Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna) waits on the terrace for her husband Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) to break her fast. The quiet ritual takes a tense turn when Ranvijay confesses his infidelity, stripping the festival off its usual Bollywood glamour and romance to bring marital conflict and betrayal in the forefront.A ritual for young love

In Ishq Vishk (2003), college student Payal (Amrita Rao) observes Karwa Chauth for Rajiv (Shahid Kapoor). Their playful banter gives way to an emotional reconciliation when he arrives at night to help her break the fast, reflecting how the festival became a symbol of youthful romance in the early 2000s.Larger than life celebrations

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In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), the song Bole Chudiyan features three couples celebrating the festival in a grand London estate, dressed in red-and-gold festive attire. With lyrics such as “Apni maang suhagan ho”, lavish sets and elaborate choreography, director Karan Johar set a visual benchmark for grand, larger-than-life Karwa Chauth sequences in Indian cinema.Apart yet together

In Baghban (2003), Raj (Amitabh Bachchan) and Pooja (Hema Malini), separated by their children, observe the festival while connecting over a telephone call. Their emotional exchange shifts the festival’s focus from youthful romance to the devotion of a couple growing old together.