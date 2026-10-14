Bird that ruffled Kelly Clarkson’s feathers is now priced at $15 million

American singer Kelly Clarkson’s public spat with Brooklyn curiosity shop Art of Play has taken an unexpected turn, with the store’s co-owner mentioning that the mechanical singing bird at the centre of the controversy is now priced at a whopping $15 million.

What began as Kelly Clarkson’s complaint about being dismissed at a Brooklyn curiosity shop has turned into an unlikely viral saga,

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The row began on October 10, when Clarkson took to X to describe an unpleasant experience at the New York store. The singer alleged that she was treated as though she “couldn’t afford” a $15,000 animatronic bird named Molly, likening the encounter to a scene from the 1990 film Pretty Woman in which the lead character is refused to be shown the expensive items.

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“Y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out,” Clarkson wrote on X on October 11.

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{{^usCountry}} Molly, a yellow wooden automaton that sings and moves, soon became the focus of the online dispute. According to a USA Today report, store co-owner Adam Rubin says interest in the bird had surged following the controversy, leading the store to put a price of $15 million on it. Rubin also said the shop had seen increased sales and foot traffic, alongside a flood of threatening messages following the viral exchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Molly, a yellow wooden automaton that sings and moves, soon became the focus of the online dispute. According to a USA Today report, store co-owner Adam Rubin says interest in the bird had surged following the controversy, leading the store to put a price of $15 million on it. Rubin also said the shop had seen increased sales and foot traffic, alongside a flood of threatening messages following the viral exchange. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Rubin took to Instagram, calling the incident a misunderstanding. He wrote, “During the 5 minutes she spent in the store, she inquired about our mechanical bird puppet named Molly. We explained that while Molly is permanently attached to the wall and serves as a de facto mascot for our shop, a nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines, a brilliant artist named Bliss Kolb who lives in Seattle. He told us he would be willing to part with Molly’s twin for $15,000. We explained all of this to Kelly Clarkson.