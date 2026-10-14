Bird that ruffled Kelly Clarkson’s feathers is now priced at $15 million

American singer Kelly Clarkson’s public spat with Brooklyn curiosity shop Art of Play has taken an unexpected turn, with the store’s co-owner mentioning that the mechanical singing bird at the centre of the controversy is now priced at a whopping $15 million.
The row began on October 10, when Clarkson took to X to describe an unpleasant experience at the New York store. The singer alleged that she was treated as though she “couldn’t afford” a $15,000 animatronic bird named Molly, likening the encounter to a scene from the 1990 film Pretty Woman in which the lead character is refused to be shown the expensive items.
“Y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out,” Clarkson wrote on X on October 11.
Molly, a yellow wooden automaton that sings and moves, soon became the focus of the online dispute. According to a USA Today report, store co-owner Adam Rubin says interest in the bird had surged following the controversy, leading the store to put a price of $15 million on it. Rubin also said the shop had seen increased sales and foot traffic, alongside a flood of threatening messages following the viral exchange.{{/usCountry}}
Molly, a yellow wooden automaton that sings and moves, soon became the focus of the online dispute. According to a USA Today report, store co-owner Adam Rubin says interest in the bird had surged following the controversy, leading the store to put a price of $15 million on it. Rubin also said the shop had seen increased sales and foot traffic, alongside a flood of threatening messages following the viral exchange.{{/usCountry}}
Earlier, Rubin took to Instagram, calling the incident a misunderstanding. He wrote, “During the 5 minutes she spent in the store, she inquired about our mechanical bird puppet named Molly. We explained that while Molly is permanently attached to the wall and serves as a de facto mascot for our shop, a nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines, a brilliant artist named Bliss Kolb who lives in Seattle. He told us he would be willing to part with Molly’s twin for $15,000. We explained all of this to Kelly Clarkson.