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Charles Leclerc trades the racetrack for a tea-making session

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s video making and sipping traditional teh tarik at a Singapore tea shop has clocked 351K views on Instagram.

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 18:34:07 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc made an unexpected stop at a Singapore tea stall during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. A video of the 28-year-old making and sipping traditional teh tarik (pulled tea) has garnered 351K views on Instagram.

Charles Leclerc gets brewing before the Singapore Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc gets brewing before the Singapore Grand Prix

In the clip shared by Hamza Teh Tarik, Leclerc prepares the drink, takes a sip and shares his verdict: “I love it. I prefer a lot more of Singapore tea and new things.”

Teh tarik, a popular milk tea in Singapore and Malaysia, is prepared by pouring the drink between containers to create a frothy top. Unlike Indian chai, which is often brewed with spices such as ginger and cardamom, teh tarik typically combines strong black tea with condensed milk and sometimes evaporated milk, giving it a creamy texture and sweet taste.

Leclerc is competing at Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 11.

 
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