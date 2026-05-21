Flamingos paint Maharashtra pink: Here's how to experience the sight

Every year, flamingos wash Maharashtra’s creeks and wetlands in shades of pink. They migrate from Gujarat‘s Rann of Kutch and Rajasthan’s Sambhar Lake between late October and early May, with sightings usually peaking between February and March. But this year, the spectacle is lingering a little longer. Arriving late this April and staying well into May, the birds are giving Mumbaikars — and weekend visitors from nearby cities like Pune — more time to witness the seasonal phenomenon. We speak to flamingo sighting tour hosts to understand what makes the experience so special, and how to make the most of a flamingo-spotting outing this season. Pic: Dhwani Shah

What to expect

The flamingo-spotting experience usually includes a 45-minute boat ride, followed by time to explore audio-visual exhibits and biodiversity-related artefacts on display.

Saurabh Thakekar, co-founder and wildlife specialist at Nature Explorers India, says, “It’s a wonderful experience for people of all ages. Experiences like these are a great way to introduce city kids to nature and biodiversity early on. The beauty and charm of the flamingos keep visitors of every age engaged and excited throughout the ride.”

He adds, “Carrying your own binoculars is highly recommended. Flamingos are easy to spot, and the boats approach them at relatively close distances, so you don’t necessarily need expensive long lenses to capture good shots. The sheer number of birds also means you’ll get plenty of opportunities if you miss a frame. Another advantage is that the location is conveniently within city limits.”

Since the activity involves some walking, Priyall Soanii, chief event curator at Naturalist Explorers, says they “recommend it for anyone who is comfortable walking and interested in nature exploration”. She adds, “Binoculars enhances the experience as you are able to see details more clearly and zoomed as well which you might miss through the naked eye. We also recommend carrying whichever camera one may have whether professional or basic so you can capture beautiful moments and take home wonderful memories from the experience. Also the walk is such that one can manage through phone photos.”

Best time to visit

Tour operators say sunrise and sunset are the best times for flamingo-spotting tours, when the birds are most active. Additionally, the soft natural light during this time make for ideal viewing and photography.

Why this year is special

“This year, their numbers were lower till February and increased gradually. In the Navi Mumbai area, we began sighting flamingos only from mid-April onwards, and they are now present in very good numbers. So we can say this is the peak this year before they start flying back,” shares Nitya Goel Aggarwal, founder of Wildnest Mumbai.